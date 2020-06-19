Evergreen Podcasts Launches Roots of American Music

CLEVELAND, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts continues to solidify its network of music-based podcasts, which currently includes Riffs on Riffs , I've Heard that Song Before and The Sound of Movies , with the launch of Roots of American Music . The podcast was created by the staff of Roots of American Music, a non-profit organization that creates arts programming for the community using traditional American music as a way to connect students to our past.

The show is hosted by Kevin Richards, Artistic Director at Roots of American Music, and is produced by Clint Holley, a widely respected music producer. The show visits provocative architectural sites across the United States and begins a discussion on place, people, and ultimately music. The stories are rich experiences of the American story, and the music is intoxicatingly raw, revealing the joy, anger, and spirit of music as an American identity.

"Roots of American Music is excited to partner with Evergreen Podcasts, so that the stories we tell can reach new listeners," said Kevin Richards. "The American story – past and present – can be told through its music, and we look forward to continuing to bring you interesting stories, inspired by American music and history."

"The Roots of American Music podcast has become a passion project for Evergreen," noted Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, "Our staff is full of musicians and music lovers, and all of us gravitated to this wonderful expression of hope and passion through music."

Where to Listen:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Roots of American Music Website

Kevin Richards, the host of Roots of American Music, and producer Clint Holley are both available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. Evergreen is a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask us how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can help connect your brand to a broader audience. Website: Evergreenpodcasts.com

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has 38 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 5.0 million podcast downloads in 2020.

Podcasts published by Evergreen include Rebel Force Radio, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Talent Cast, This American President, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

Press Contact:

Name: David Allen Moss

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

evergreen-podcasts.jpg

Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Logo

Related Links

Evergreen Podcasts

Roots of American Music

SOURCE Evergreen Podcasts