Evergreen Podcasts Welcome Ohio v. the World Podcast

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is proud to announce its partnership with Ohio v. the World, adding another exceptional show to Evergreen's growing History Channel. Ohio v. the World is an American history podcast in which each topic has a connection to Ohio's people, places, or things. In each episode, host Alex Hastie interviews the top historians and authors about these moments in history, giving you an in-depth perspective on the impact Ohio has had on the entire country.

"Having Ohio v. the World join Evergreen Podcasts is really exciting for us," said Alex Hastie. "We were so impressed with the professionalism of the team at Evergreen and their vision for the future of our show. Evergreen is dedicated to continuing to grow our American history show to a larger, national audience and we're honored to be a part of their great lineup of history podcasts. On top of that, being an Ohio-based company makes it a natural fit."

Alex Hastie has been producing Ohio v. the World for four years and has over 75 episodes, and is now releasing Season 6, starting with an episode that looks into the extraordinary life of Akron, Ohio native NASA astronaut, Judy Resnik. In honor of the 35th anniversary of the Challenger explosion, Alex and his guests discuss Judy's career and NASA's role in the loss of the Challenger on Jan. 28, 1986.

"We're thrilled to be adding Ohio v. The World to Evergreen and our growing channel of history podcasts," offered Gerardo Orlando, Vice President of Network Development at Evergreen Podcasts, "Alex has created a compelling podcast that tells stories covering American history through the lens of our home state of Ohio."

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Other Podcasts on Evergreen's History Channel include Warriors in Their Own Words, From First Lady to Jackie O., This American President, The Medal of Honor Podcast, Conflicted: A History Podcast, Written in Blood History, and A Red Line in the Sand. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

