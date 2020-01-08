Evergreen Prosthetics & Orthotics Opens New Clinic In Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Prosthetics & Orthotics is excited to announce the grand opening of its 27th clinic, located in Aurora, Colorado. The new clinic is the preferred provider of prosthetic and orthotic services for The Medical Center of Aurora and will also serve patients at Spalding Rehab Hospital, UC Health University of Colorado Hospital and Kaiser Permanente, in addition to local skilled nursing facilities, physical therapists and other groups.

The new clinic will offer prosthetic and orthotic solutions for ailments such as limb loss, drop foot, scoliosis and sports and trauma injuries, among others. An in-house fabrication lab will allow the four certified practitioners on staff to be more hands-on than in traditional clinic settings, where pieces are sent out-of-house.

Evergreen is also excited to be expanding its popular Amputee Peer Support Group into Aurora. The group gathers quarterly to allow amputees time to connect with one another while enjoying activities like bowling or touring botanic gardens. The clinic will also have an Amputee Coalition of America Certified Peer Visitor on staff and available 24/7 for new amputees in need of support and encouragement through the recovery process.

Community members are invited to attend the grand opening celebration this Friday, January 10th from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm, at 1411 S Potomac St, Suite 440, Aurora, CO 80012.

Guests will be able to explore the fabrication lab, fitting and casting rooms, the prosthetic gait training room and other areas of the clinic, experience simulations of using a prosthetic or brace, and enjoy refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.

Evergreen Prosthetics & Orthotics is a family-owned business celebrating 15 years of dependable care and clinical excellence. Learn more at evergreenpo.com.

SOURCE Evergreen Prosthetics and Orthotics

