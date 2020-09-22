Evergreen Prosthetics & Orthotics Opens New Clinic In Caldwell, Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Prosthetics & Orthotics is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of its new clinic in Caldwell, Idaho. The clinic is located on 10th Avenue, conveniently close to West Valley Hospital. In addition to care teams at West Valley Hospital, the clinic will also serve local skilled nursing facilities, ortho and neuro-rehabilitation teams and other medical groups through the greater Caldwell community.

Evergreen practitioners are nationally certified in prosthetic and orthotic care, as well as trained in the specialized care required for pediatric and geriatric cases. We serve patients needing resources following any lifechanging medical episode affecting their mobility, including but not limited to amputation, stroke, bone fracture, foot drop, chronic back pain, or foot and ankle pain. An in-house fabrication lab allows our practitioners to be more hands-on than in traditional clinic settings, where devices are sent out-of-house for fabrication.

Evergreen is also happy to announce the hiring of Certified Prosthetist Orthotist (CPO) Ben Wright. Wright comes to Evergreen from Medford, Oregon and specializes in custom dynamic bracing for lower extremities.

Community members are invited to attend the grand opening celebration this Thursday, September 24th, from 2:00 pm-6:00 pm. All social distancing guidelines will be followed, and guests must wear masks. There will also be a Facebook Live event from 2:00 pm-2:30 pm for those unable to attend in person.

Guests will be able to see the fabrication lab, fitting and casting rooms, the prosthetic gait training room and other areas of the clinic, as well as have an opportunity for questions with the clinic's practitioners.

Evergreen Prosthetics & Orthotics is a family-owned business celebrating 15 years of dependable care and clinical excellence. Learn more at evergreenpo.com.

