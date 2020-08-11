Evergreen-Regency is under new ownership and management

Evergreen-Regency is a Section 8 property consisting of 365 one, two, three and four bedroom homes ranging from 518 to 1,610 square feet and is the largest subsidized community in the Flint area. Electricity and water are included in the income based rents. The community also offers private entrances, fully equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and basements in select townhomes.

Evergreen-Regency was recently purchased by Evergreen Apts LLC out of New York. The ownership group has plans to improve the units with new cabinets and flooring as well as building components and structural improvements. A name change is also in the works.

"FOURMIDABLE, who is celebrating their 45th anniversary this year, has experience managing affordable housing and maximizing assets for their clients. Our goal is to use this expertise to optimize management and provide quality housing for the residents at Evergreen Regency," said Michael Schocker, President of FOURMIDABLE.

About FOURMIDABLE

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 66 communities in 11 states, with more than 6,450 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free WiFi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.

