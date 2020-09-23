Evergreen Theragnostics Begins Construction of New Manufacturing Facility

The new 14,000 square foot facility is designed from the ground up to meet global cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) standards for radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, including therapeutic and centrally distributed diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. It will feature four fully equipped production suites, three additional customizable suites, research space, multiple sterility lines, quality control, material storage, and packaging space.

The location was chosen both for access to the deep pharmaceutical talent pool in the area and for logistics advantages of being in New Jersey. With proximity to major transportation hubs like Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the facility will be able to seamlessly manage both raw material supply chains from Europe and the US, and delivery to North American customers on a just-in-time basis.

Set to open next year, Evergreen will serve the manufacturing needs of companies developing and commercializing radiopharmaceuticals, from preclinical and early stage clinical trials to full scale commercial manufacturing of approved products.

"We are excited to take one more step forward in realizing our goal of providing high quality and high reliability manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals in North America. We are encouraged to see companies in our industry developing so many exciting new drugs, and are eager to provide a top-tier manufacturing service to support their efforts," said James Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen.

Evergreen Theragnostics was established in 2019 to be a leading US-based radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). With a state-of-the-art global GMP facility opening in 2021, Evergreen will provide highly reliable manufacturing services for therapeutic and centrally distributed diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, from early development through commercialization. The company was founded by a team that brings a strong track record in theragnostic radiopharmaceutical commercialization, manufacturing process development, and regulatory affairs management. For more information, please visit www.evergreentgn.com.

