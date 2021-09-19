EverGROW COIN: The Hyper Deflationary Buy-Back Token Which Rewards Holder in USDT

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency space has seen exponential growth in the last few years, with success stories like DOGECOIN, SAFEMOON, SHIBA INU, AND MORE, providing retail investors with exponential returns and genuine opportunities to build life-changing wealth. SAFEMOON, a yield generation token, started with a massive supply of 777 trillion and a very low marketcap. If someone had bought $1,000 worth of SAFEMOON at Launch, the $1,000 in investment would now be worth around $3.5 million.

While everyone is scrambling to find the next big thing, EverGROW COIN is proud to be the 1st Yield Generation token which rewards its holders in USDT. EverGROW aspires to be the next driver of this trend. It is a next-generation hyper-deflationary token that uses a revolutionary buyback mechanism to provide consistent returns. EverGROW not only offers static rewards to its holders; instead, it also benefits them from the buyback process of the contract.

8% Redistribution in USDT: 8% of every buy and sell transaction is automatically redistributed to all token holders. There is no need for holders to claim their rewards as the $USDT is delivered automatically to their wallets in their holding EverGROW COIN Holdings proportion. It effectively means that apart from a return from an increase in Token prices, Users get to earn Stable Passive income in USDT.

3% Strategic Buy-Back Reserve: The tokens collected from the fees are converted into BNB and securely locked and stored in the EverGROW contract. The contract is coded so that the BNB in the Strategic Reserves cannot be withdrawn and can only be utilized to buy back EverGROW COIN (ECG) from the open market and burn them. The project's contract has two different BuyBack systems: The first one, Moonshot Buyback, is a large buyback deployed strategically at specific moments and generated a big green candle in the chart. Moonshot is executed when the chart most needs it. When volume is low, the AutoBoost Buy-Back System kicks in, and small buys will happen to discourage early sellers. This creates a proper burn and guarantees the price per token will increase every time the buyback is activated.

2% Automatic Liquidity: 2% of every transaction will be sent to PancakeSwap for Liquidity. Pancakeswap is a BSC-based decentralized exchange that fixes the low liquidity problems of DEXs through the liquidity Pool concept. A liquidity pool always contains a pair of tokens, which you can trade. The project's Smart contract deposits 2% from every buy/sell transaction as $EverGROW and $BNB into a liquidity pool. At the same time, 1% from every transaction is allocated to Marketing to fuel the most ambitious projects from our Ecosystem and reward the active community.

Anti-Whale Mechanism: An extra 1% fee is applied to all sales to discourage swing trading and lessen Whale manipulation. Apart from this, the Smart contract will ensure that No sales of amounts higher than 0.2% of the circulating supply are possible at once. With its dedicated app that allows users to see how many USDT Reflections they have, Although rewards are distributed automatically, EverGROW also allows its owners to claim the USDT token and receive those rewards sooner manually.

EverGROW is also developing its Ecosystem around $EGC. It will include the world's first NFT Lending and Loan platform, promoting more accessible liquidity in NFT & DeFi Space. It will allow NFT Owners to use their NFTs as Collateral and borrow against their value. The project also promises to charge Fair Interest Rates so that holders can raise funds without selling their NFTs. It is also developing a product that includes an Adult Content subscription platform where $EGC can be used for purchasing content, tipping & messaging content creators on the forum. The Platforms Beta Version be launched soon by EverGROW.

EverGROW also plans to launch innovative Staking Pools or RBLOs (Reflection-Backed Liquidity Offerings). This will provide the token with sustainability and benefit the holders who will stake X token to earn Y token. Transferring their liquidity to Partnered Tokens by buying them through specific contracts is also their future endeavor so that the purchased tokens can be distributed amongst the participants of the Pool.

EverGROW will also start its own Play-to-Earn game. Here, every type of "Hero" will boast its unique strengths and weaknesses. EverGROW will offer players daily login and NFT rewards while enjoying their gaming experience. These NFT's can both be used in built-in NFT marketplaces and traded with other players. Thus, Players will benefit from the rise of the in-game asset's economy.

The project even includes a self-sustaining dApp platform set to bring a true revolution to the cryptocurrency space and set a new standard for security in DeFi. It consists of a swap exchange with a user-friendly interface that allows users to see their USDT reflections. However, rewards are distributed automatically; EverGROW also allows its holders to claim their USDT tokens and receive those rewards manually.

Furthermore, the developers of EverGROW have smartly bifurcated its tokenecomics to make it more sustainable to market trends. EverGROW burned around 50% of its supply at its Launch, and burned tokens will completely remove burned tokens from circulation before Launch. The other 45% is allocated for pre-sale and Initial Liquidity Lock on PancakeSawp, followed by the remaining 5% kept aside for its team members and airdrop.

EverGROW's initial liquidity is locked on PancakeSwap with a lock-in period of 12 months, which cannot be withdrawn even by their team members. The team tokens are also locked & unlocked cyclically to mitigate their impact on the current price caused by sell-offs.

EverGROW was founded upon a set of core principles and values which focus upon the value associated with a collective group of like-minded individuals and the unparalleled capacity and coordination that arises from this type of magical coalition. Cryptocurrencies are steadily gaining retail and mainstream acceptance. Recent IPO's of companies like Coinbase Global Inc.NASDAQ: COIN and Argo Blockchain Plc are pushing crypto further into the mainstream audience, and people finally realize the true potential of CryptoCurrencies. It is this sentiment that will continue to bring EverGROW and its community to new and even greater heights.

Media Contacts:

Company: EverGROW COIN

Website: https://evergrowcoin.com

Email: [email protected]

Telegram: https://t.me/evergrowcoin

SOURCE EverGROW COIN