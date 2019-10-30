Everipedia and Brave Announce Partnership

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everipedia , the world's largest blockchain-based encyclopedia, and Brave , a privacy browser combined with a blockchain-based digital advertising platform, today announced a co-marketing agreement. The partnership will initially result in a campaign aimed at boosting both brands among their respective communities and is the first step towards a deeper collaboration.

Everipedia first became involved with Brave by becoming a verified publisher in August of 2019. Brave users can support Everipedia seamlessly from the Brave browser with Brave Rewards. As part of this agreement, Everipedia will promote featured articles about Brave and Brave-related content, while Brave will feature Everipedia ads for users who opt into privacy-preserving Brave Ads.

Everipedia, an online encyclopedia featuring millions of wiki articles, uses a form of virtual currency (IQ Tokens) that rewards contributors who write, edit and vote on the credibility of articles. Brave rewards its users with Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) via the integrated Brave Rewards in the browser, for opting into viewing privacy-preserving ads. Brave users receive 70 percent of the revenue generated by the ads.

This partnership includes:

Ad placement for Everipedia in Brave Ads and BAT Community homepage

Everipedia featured within the BAT Community, including relevant information in the Weekly BAT, BAT Community Podcast and an appearance by Everipedia staff in an upcoming BAT Community AMA

Articles on Brave's community, partners, and creators featured on Everipedia's homepage and highlighted on Everipedia's social media

Brave and Everipedia working to integrate each other's platforms into their communities

"This partnership highlights the importance of innovative products that reward user attention and participation," said Brendan Eich, CEO and co-founder of Brave. "Brave offers privacy and an integrated wallet that rewards users and supports content creators. By working with Everipedia, we are using the power of blockchain to put users in control of their experience."

Both Everipedia and Brave boast millions of monthly active users. Brave provides users with a speedier, less cluttered web experience, an increase in revenue share for verified publishers and better conversions for advertisers. Everipedia's "knowledge layer" is the single source of free, objective and unbiased information that can be integrated into any service across the globe. Due to blockchain technology, both products protect users' privacy. Together their partnership enables users to contribute to the knowledge layer online, drive utility token adoption and protect their privacy.

"Brave and Everipedia are both early examples of how blockchain technology is changing our lives," said Theodor Forseilus, CEO and co-founder of Everipedia. "We provide an uncensorable knowledge layer for the world and Brave protects our information while browsing. This partnership is a natural extension of our vision to enable free, safe and accessible access to information using blockchain technology."

About Brave

Brave Software's fast, privacy-oriented browser, combined with its blockchain-based digital advertising platform (Basic Attention Token), is resetting the web for users, publishers and advertisers. Users get a better, less cluttered and speedier web experience, publishers increase their revenue share, and advertisers receive better conversion. Brave's micropayments system and opt-in privacy-preserving Brave Ads provide a new way forward for publishers. The Brave solution is a win-win for everyone who has a stake in the open Web and who is weary of giving up privacy and revenue to the ad-tech intermediaries. Brave currently has 8 million monthly active users and over 300,000 Verified Publishers. Brave Software was co-founded by Brendan Eich, creator of JavaScript and co-founder of Mozilla, and Brian Bondy, formerly of Khan Academy and Mozilla.

About Everipedia International

Originally started in 2015 as a more modern and inclusive alternative to Wikipedia, Everipedia is now building the world's first peer-to-peer encyclopedia on the blockchain, incentivizing content creators by making them stakeholders in the knowledge base themselves. With millions of monthly unique users and millions of wiki articles, everipedia.org has already surpassed English Wikipedia as the world's largest English encyclopedia by content. Find out more at everipedia.org and follow Everipedia on Facebook and Twitter .

