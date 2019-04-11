everis and Infobip Partner to Offer Omnichannel Customer Experience

MADRID, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- everis, leader IT consultancy company, and Infobip, global cloud communications company for businesses, and a leader in omnichannel engagement, announced a partnership that will combine the power of Infobip's global messaging infrastructure with everis' expertise creating the customer experience between brands and their customers.

Through this partnership everis will offer Virtual Agents through Infobip's wide product portfolio providing omnichannel communications capabilities for its clients including chat apps such as Viber, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and SMS, Email, Push, RCS and more. everis has years of experience, successful references and a global multidisciplinary team.

everis also provides an instrumental product: eVA, the enterprise Virtual Agent platform: omnichannel, multi-cognitive engine and flexible. eVA helps to accelerate time-to-market with all the features required by major companies.

everis already enables Virtual Agents (Bots), powered by artificial intelligence, that cooperate and help human agents thanks to the integrations with the main customer support software. These Bots are able to communicate with users in natural language and are fully integrated with business processes.

"The partnership between Infobip and everis creates an innovative platform (SaaS / OnPremises) that allows brands connect with customers through multiple channels," said Guillermo Martínez, everis Technology partner. "Infobip's platform expands our value offer for our clients."

This global collaboration makes the most of the natural synergy between the two companies by extending Infobip's proposition with the strength combined of Virtual Agents plus Human Agents to attend to users for all the channels enabled with a complete integration in company infrastructures and processes.

"Collaborating with everis gives us access to a wider client base extending our industry reach. We are thrilled to power everis solutions with a wider range of communication channels enhancing customer experience for brands globally," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

About everis

everis is an NTT DATA group company that offers business and strategy solutions, development and maintenance of technological applications, and outsourcing services. The company, which carries out its activity in the banking, insurance, industry, utilities, telecommunications, public administration, and health sectors, reached a turnover of 1.17 bn Euro in the last fiscal year. It currently has over 21,000 professionals distributed in its offices and high performance centres in 17 countries.

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 61 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

Tina Loncaric

Global Public Relations Director

Infobip

Tel: +385-99-4699-343

SOURCE Infobip

Related Links

http://www.infobip.com/

