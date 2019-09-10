Everise Names Dave Palmer as President of Operational and Strategic Performance

"Dave brings a very high level of passion to his role, instilling rigor and operational excellence to our global operations," said Sudhir Agarwal, CEO of Everise. "Under his leadership, we will continue to grow and evolve how we deliver our world-class customer, product and digital experiences. "

Palmer was commended for being a strategic leader to help facilitate the acquisitions of four Everise companies and integrating them under one company culture and brand with the intention of taking the organization to a USD 500 million dollar company by the year 2022.

Palmer started his career at AOL where he began in various roles within the call center industry. After 13 years at AOL, he left as Senior Vice-President of International Operations where he managed the entire scope of business for captive and outsourced service centers for AOL products and services.

With more than 24 years of experience in the Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) industry in the U.S., Palmer joined C3 I CustomerContactChannels from VXI Global Solutions, a global BPO firm where he was responsible for all aspects of operational and financial performance for over 18,000 employees in XVI's Americas Business Unit. He previously served as COO in several public and private BPO firms such as Connextions and eTelecare Global Solutions.

Palmer will continue to help Everise climb to the top with the vision of building the world's leading global experience company.

About Everise

Everise is an award-winning global experience ­­company, delivering over 500,000 daily experiences in 20 languages around the world. Our unique set of customer, digital, and product experience solutions include support for voice, video, and chat, in addition to specialized support for IoT, enterprise AI, content moderation, fraud detection and more. With headquarters in Singapore, Everise leverages a unique geographic footprint and deep domain expertise in healthcare, hospitality, travel, technology, financial services and other high-growth verticals to extend CX transformation to Fortune 500 brands and the world's most loved unicorns.

