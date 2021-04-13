Everlaw Hosts Keith Ellison and Other Legal Leaders at Illuminate to Discuss Innovations, Future of Ediscovery

OAKLAND, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-based ediscovery and litigation platform, will host its first conference Everlaw Summit: Illuminate 2021 on April 27-28, 2021. The virtual event will explore the latest transformations in litigation and investigations, featuring over 20 industry pioneers including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, retired Judge Andrew Peck, EDRM CEO Mary Mack and esteemed lawyer Craig Ball.

The opening keynote from Ellison will dive into the rule of law on the path to justice, the way law is challenged in the modern day and his role as Attorney General in upholding citizens' rights. Other sessions will explore law firms of the future, the legal technology innovations that will take center stage in 2021 and how technology can make justice more equitable and accessible, in addition to how Everlaw is enabling legal teams to collaboratively discover information and act on those insights.

"On the heels of a year replete with rapid digital and cultural change, Illuminate comes during a turning point for the legal industry," said Everlaw CEO AJ Shankar. "There has been an influx of new, fresh ideas and innovation as legal professionals figure out what these changes mean for the industry as a whole. It's essential that we look to the future to arm our teams with the tools they need to succeed. Illuminate will cover these topics and more, bringing together a community of experts and visionaries on a mission to advance justice and promote the truth."

Everlaw customers such as Jesse Murray, Head of Trust and Safety at Lime, and Maeghan Ottrey, Director of Litigation Support at Fidelity Investments, will participate in a panel on how to collaboratively bring ediscovery in-house. Joining them will be experts from Am Law firms, including Danny Thankachan of Blank Rome and Lisa Fabian of Hanson Bridgett. On Day 2, attorneys can earn 1.0 CLE credit for attending the session "Light Up Your Data: How Metadata Can Inform Case Strategy."

Illuminate is free to attend and registrants can customize their own agenda, choosing to attend any or all of the scheduled sessions. The sessions will be available as recordings after the event as well.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help law firms, government entities, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by 76 out of the AM Law 100, Fortune 100 corporate counsels, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Everlaw's North American headquarters is in Oakland, Calif., and European headquarters is in London, UK. The company is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures.

