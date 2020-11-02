Everlink Payment Services Inc. and FINTAINIUM™ enter into Letter of Intent for a Proposed Strategic Partnership supporting real-time B2B and B2C Payments

Digital payments have quickly reshaped the industry's business models and competitive landscape, requiring new product strategies that rely on efficiency, scale, and modern technology to keep pace with consumer demand for digital solutions. Recent INTERAC data has shown an increase in businesses shifting to accept INTERAC e-Transfer transactions, with twenty-one percent more companies receiving e-Transfer Transactions in August than in February 2020. Similarly, in a Mastercard study of small businesses across North America, 76% say the pandemic prompted them to become more digital, with 82% changing how their business sends and receives payments.

This announcement emphasizes Everlink's commitment to accelerate payments modernization for its clients through collaborative partnerships and showcases the powerful integration capabilities of Everlink's eHUB™ Digital Payments Platform to support real-time payments. The fully integrated solution, powered by FINTAINIUM™ and eHUB™, will enable Commercial Banking Platforms, Small Businesses, Corporations, and Government entities to shift their business processes to online operations.

The solution created by this partnership will provide businesses the ability to send or request individual or bulk real-time payments without having to incur the high capital costs to do so. "This strategic alliance will ensure our clients are at the forefront of the digital transformation wave, accelerated by the explosive growth of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)," says Bryan Beattie, VP, Business Operations.

The FINTAINIUM Platform is a premier, comprehensive, and integrated end-to-end financial workflow automation solution for AP, AR, and working capital management.

"Together, FINTAINIUM and Everlink provide an offering which will enhance automated efficiency and cost savings for our mutual banking, credit union, and SME customers," states Richard Jackman, CEO of FINTAINIUM.

eHUB™ provides Everlink clients access to eCommerce, Money Movement, and Fraud Management products via Everlink's centralized infrastructure. eHUB™ is designed to help clients mitigate significant capital expenditures and intensive in-house development by providing a robust, flexible, and comprehensive digital payments hub with optimum service availability and security.

By delivering exceptional convenience and customization, the Everlink-FINTANIUM collaboration will provide our clients the ability to take advantage of specific B2B and B2C solutions to meet the many extraordinary challenges of today's rapidly transitioning digital economy. The ability to streamline end-to-end workflows with a single software solution will help our clients reduce manual processes, expense, and risk associated with cash management, allowing them to free up time and resources to better support their customers business priorities.

About FINTAINIUM™

Led by a veteran team of payment experts with proven track records of solving complex financial business problems, FINTAINIUM'S innovative technology disrupts the market. It provides solutions enabling Enterprises of all types to significantly improve mission-critical functions, including cash management, working capital forecasting, and financing alternatives.

Media Contact:

Richard Jackman, CEO

(904) 545-1943

[email protected]

www.fintainium.com

ABOUT EVERLINK

Everlink Payment Services Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive, innovative, and integrated payment solutions and services for credit unions, banks, and SMEs across Canada. In addition to supplying best–in-breed technology infrastructure and payment network connectivity, we offer a comprehensive range of integrated payments Lines of Business, including Payment Network Gateway, ATM Managed Services, Card Issuance & Management, Fraud Management Solutions, Mobile Payments, Professional Services, and SME Solutions.

For additional information contact:

Christopher Minos

Marketing Manager

Everlink Payment Services, Inc.

(905) 747–3692

[email protected]

SOURCE FINTAINIUM™, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fintainium.com

