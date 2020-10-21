Evernorth Puts Affordable, Comprehensive Fertility Benefits in Reach for Millions of Americans With FamilyPath

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernorth, Cigna Corporation's health services segment, is now offering an integrated fertility solution called FamilyPathSM, to give hopeful parents a safer and more affordable journey to parenthood, while helping health plans and employers reduce avoidable costs and attract top talent.

"We've seen a growing demand for comprehensive fertility benefits as employers and health plans are increasingly eager to make fertility care more accessible and affordable," said Tim Wentworth, CEO, Evernorth. "Across Evernorth, we have decades of experience supporting the fertility journey, from conception to post-birth care, and we've developed a best-in-class solution that drives down the high cost of fertility care and puts the dream of building a family within reach for many more Americans."

The demand for broader fertility benefits that include a much wider range of treatments and family building options is growing rapidly. Six million women are impacted by infertility in the United States, and by 2025, it is estimated that nearly 10 million couples may experience challenges having a baby. Without an advisor, people are often left on their own to navigate an incredibly complex system. Hopeful parents are forced to make important decisions with little guidance – such as whether to undergo intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in-vitro fertilization (IVF), use their own eggs and sperm or donors', whether to do a single or multiple embryo transfer, or if they should freeze eggs or embryos for later.

Yet, comprehensive fertility coverage is rare: in 2018, about 80 percent of people who underwent fertility treatments had little or no fertility coverage, and more than half resorted to credit cards or tapped their 401k to pay for it. This can push patients to make riskier choices based on misinformation and limited budgets. For example, 94 percent of patients still believe they must use multiple embryos to increase their chances of having a child through IVF. But the risk of maternal fatality is three times higher when carrying multiples, and single embryo transfers reduce low birthweight risks and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) stays by more than 50 percent.

"Everyone's path to parenthood is different, and we understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll it can take on many," said Heather Trimble, Vice President of Product Development at eviCore healthcare, a subsidiary of Evernorth. "We designed FamilyPath to make the process safer, simpler, and more streamlined by removing the guesswork and waste. Better fertility management can help solve common challenges and ultimately lead to more affordable care and healthier families."

A recent survey shows that 57 percent of employees would be willing to switch jobs if a new employer offered fertility services that includes IVF and egg freezing. Additionally, 61 percent of employees feel more loyal when fertility services are covered.

FamilyPath is a comprehensive, flexible and integrated solution, with patient services available by phone and digital tools. Drawing on the capabilities across Evernorth, FamilyPath offers:

Comprehensive medical and treatment guidelines that support appropriate and cost-effective care.

that support appropriate and cost-effective care. A dedicated fertility advisor to help patients understand success rates and minimize health risks.

to help patients understand success rates and minimize health risks. Integrated pharmacy management helps patients manage fertility medications and supplies, shipment, and potential side effects.

helps patients manage fertility medications and supplies, shipment, and potential side effects. Pharmacy support available 24/7 to provide guidance on medication regimens, which often include mixing, storing, and self-administration at specific dates and times, which vary based on a women's own monthly cycle.

available 24/7 to provide guidance on medication regimens, which often include mixing, storing, and self-administration at specific dates and times, which vary based on a women's own monthly cycle. Wide network of health care providers and testing labs that meet rigorous credentialing and quality standards, and offer people greater choice and flexibility in their fertility journey.

that meet rigorous credentialing and quality standards, and offer people greater choice and flexibility in their fertility journey. Post-birth education and services to help set parents up for success.

