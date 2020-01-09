Everon and Arcadia Announce Partnership to Drive Clean Charging for Electric Vehicles

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning Everon, a global EV charging platform, announced its partnership with Arcadia (previously Arcadia Power), the only nationwide US technology company focused on clean consumer energy. At a time when consumers' energy consumption changes rapidly, the two companies are planning new solutions for 2020 that will make it easier for all EV drivers in the U.S. to charge sustainably.

Everon allows companies to create their own dynamic charging network and serve businesses and drivers alike. Arcadia leverages combined purchasing power to negotiate lower energy rates for consumers while connecting them to clean, renewable energy from U.S. wind and solar farms.

Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO of Everon says "We have been impressed with Arcadia's vision on building a 100% renewable future and their collective impact approach by offering the best clean energy. The combination of such vision with Everon's charging management platform transforms the way EV drivers experience electric driving and charging, while using clean energy to maximize environmental impact."

"Electric vehicles are a crucial step forward in the fight against climate change, but it can be difficult for drivers to navigate where to charge, how to charge, and what it will cost," said Kiran Bhatraju, CEO of Arcadia. "Together with Everon we're building tools to accelerate EV demand by making charging with renewable energy convenient and affordable."

About Everon

Everon is an EV charging platform that allows businesses to create its own dynamic charging network. It operates in one of the fastest growing sectors, eMobility and serves top tier companies from all over the world. The platform is white label, hardware agnostic, it supports over 21 different languages and allows businesses to integrate with various API's.

Visit www.everon.io for more information.

About Arcadia

Arcadia makes choosing clean energy easy. As the only nationwide tech company focused on consumer energy, Arcadia's software bundles clean energy, energy efficiency tools, rate monitoring and more in a simplified, modern account experience. Founded in 2014, the company's platform integrates with over 125 utilities across 50 states, manages 4.5 terawatt-hours of residential energy demand, is the largest US residential energy broker, and manages the most community solar subscribers in the U.S. Visit www.arcadia.com or follow our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more information.

