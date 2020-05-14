Everplans Releases New Research to Measure Effect of Coronavirus on Planning and Readiness

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everplans, the leading secure digital platform that helps users create, organize, store and safely share critical information and documents, today announced the release of new data designed to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on Americans' planning and readiness. The Everplans COVID-19 Readiness Sentiment Survey found that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Americans' sense of personal readiness and has motivated many to take on activities that boost preparedness and readiness. Quest Research Group conducted the research, which surveyed a representative sample of 1,000 Americans, on April 27-28, 2020.

The research demonstrated that a strong majority of Americans (65%) say that the coronavirus pandemic has made them realize the importance of sharing important info with family and that planning for the future is more important than ever (64%). Half (50%) stated that COVID-19 has made them realize how unprepared they were for a serious emergency. These sentiments are especially strong among Millennials (born 1980-1996) and GenXers (born 1965-1979), those with children, men more so than women, and northeasterners and southerners (corresponding to regions with COVID hotspots).

"When the unexpected happens, people look for ways to regain a sense of control -- to feel more prepared, and the Everplans COVID-19 Readiness Sentiment Survey demonstrates this need," said Abby Schneiderman, co-founder and co-CEO, Everplans. "These findings, and the coronavirus crisis in general, are a reminder of how important it is for all of us to be well-prepared for unexpected events, and a wake-up call for those who have not yet organized for the future. Resources like Everplans make it easier than ever for everyone to take the first steps to protect themselves, their family and their loved ones."

COVID-19 has also motivated Americans to act and get better prepared for emergencies, and many have gravitated toward planning activities that are more doable independently, such as: writing down account logins/passwords (40%); writing down account details (36%); talking to children about death (36%). Those most likely to act have been Millennials and GenXers, higher-income households, and those with children at home.

Compared to five years ago, when it comes to taking action (seriously considering doing or actually doing), things that are doable independently, such as writing down account details (22% to 36%) or speaking to your children (15% to 36%) are up substantially. This supports the theory that COVID-19 has been a motivator to Americans, prompting many to think more seriously about the actions needed in case they were to get seriously ill or die, while at the same time motivating them to complete these tasks.

For more information on the Everplans COVID-19 Readiness Sentiment Survey, please see the white paper and infographic.

About Everplans: Everplans is the leading digital tool that helps people organize, store, securely share and keep up to date all the important plans and information they need throughout their life and that their family would need in the event of an emergency. Through a combination of original content, a personalized guidance engine, an intuitively organized digital vault, and an enterprise platform for professionals, Everplans helps people organize all the important details about their life and legacy in one secure, accessible place. Everplans serves the clients, policyholders, and employees of 400+ companies, including some of the largest providers of insurance and financial services. For more information, please visit www.everplans.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Newman

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE Everplans

Related Links

https://www.everplans.com

