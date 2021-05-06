EVERSANA advances commercialization readiness as Humanigen announces publication of phase 3 randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study demonstrating the efficacy and safety of lenzilumab™ in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a pioneer of next generation services to the global life sciences industry, today congratulated its partner, Humanigen, on the publication of positive results from the lenzilumab LIVE-AIR Phase 3 study in newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In partnership with Humanigen, EVERSANA has built the commercial infrastructure in preparation for Emergency Use Authorization and BLA approval.

"We're excited to see the positive results and congratulate the entire Humanigen team," said Jim Lang, chief executive officer of EVERSANA. "It is imperative that we help COVID-19 patients and lenzilumab can fill a significant therapeutic need for those who are newly hospitalized. We are prepared for the EUA and will leverage our full end to end commercialization services pending the BLA."

A critical need exists for treatments that help hospitalized COVID-19 patients avoid invasive mechanical ventilation and / or death. The results are now available as a pre-print and will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, healthcare providers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. Humanigen's immediate focus is on the development of lenzilumab as a therapy for hospitalized hypoxic COVID-19 patients. Humanigen recently announced plans to initiate a randomized, multicenter, potentially registrational, Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lenzilumab combined with all commercially available CD19 CAR-T therapies in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Humanigen is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, Humanigen is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). For more information, visit www.humanigen.com and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

