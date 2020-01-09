EVERSANA and Noom announce strategic partnership to improve therapy adherence and patient engagement for complex therapies

The partnership combines EVERSANA's fully integrated patient services model with Noom's digital therapeutic platform. Noom's program is based on cognitive behavior therapy and focuses on increasing patient engagement and improving clinical outcomes by leveraging human coaches and artificial intelligence.

"Despite a long road to diagnosis, adherence to therapy falls to 50% - 80% for patients with complex, chronic diseases who routinely deal with difficulties handling side effects, navigating lifestyle changes, and finding the education and resources needed to understand their disease and care," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "By integrating Noom's proven behavioral health technology with EVERSANA's best-in-class patient service programs, we will help manufacturers give their patients the personalized support they have long needed and deserved."

"This relationship with EVERSANA will enable us to engage with a greater number of Life Sciences partners," said Saeju Jeong, CEO and co-founder of Noom. "While we have helped millions of consumers adopt a healthier lifestyle, Noom is more than just a consumer weight-loss company. We have harnessed the power of psychology to help manage patients with both diabetes and hypertension. As a digital companion to drug therapies, Noom is a powerful agent to drive patient engagement and improve health outcomes at scale."

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide face increasing pricing pressures and the need to demonstrate greater value for their products, often measured by therapy adherence, evidence of the lower cost of long-term care, plus patient engagement and satisfaction. Additionally, the promise of regenerative medicine and precision medicine demands the evolution of traditional patient services to meet the complex needs of smaller patient populations.

Both EVERSANA and Noom are widely regarded for leading the evolution of life science services to serve future market and patient needs. EVERSANA has made significant investments in the development of Patient Services 2.0, a high patient-experience-focused model enabled by technology and analytics. Noom's evidence-based curricula and behavioral psychology program is clinically proven through over a dozen published studies and grants from the National Institutes for Health (NIH).

To learn more about the collaboration, visit eversana.com and noom.com to contact company representatives.

About Noom, Inc.

Noom is the world's leading behavior change company, disrupting the weight loss and healthcare industries. By combining the power of artificial intelligence, mobile tech, and psychology with the empathy of over 1,500 personal coaches, Noom helps people live healthier lives by changing their long-term habits. Millions have benefited from Noom's behavior change courses, including its virtual diabetes prevention program, which was the first of its kind to be recognized by the CDC. The Noom platform is already being used by leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to improve treatment outcomes for patients worldwide. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seoul and Tokyo.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Eversana; Noom

Related Links

https://www.eversana.com

