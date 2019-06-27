EVERSANA™ names life sciences digital leader Bhaskar Sambasivan to lead Patient Services

"We are in the midst of industry transformation as the promise of regenerative medicine and specialty therapies demands a more innovative approach to patient services and support," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We're proud to welcome a leader in digital innovation to our team as Bhaskar shares our vision that best-in-class patient services must be continually advanced by the power of digital platforms, data and analytics."

"Given the increasing pricing pressures and the need to demonstrate greater value for their products, life sciences companies need to move away from traditional patient services. At EVERSANA, we are building Patient Services 2.0 as the high touch, patient experience focused model that's enabled by technology and analytics," said Sambasivan. "Combining this with EVERSANA's full services we are in a unique position to be the strategic integrated commercial services partner to help life sciences companies bring critical therapies to market while improving the lives of patients around the world."

Prior to joining EVERSANA, Sambasivan was the Senior Vice President and Global Head, Life Sciences at Cognizant, as well as earlier roles at Siebel Systems and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Sambasivan has been named a PharmaVoice Top 100 leader in both 2017 and 2018 for his industry contributions.

Sambasivan will sit on the EVERSANA leadership team, reporting directly to Lang. As Chief Strategy Officer, Sambasivan's leadership will shape the company's global growth initiatives through operational excellence, client satisfaction, employee engagement, market expansion and future acquisitions. For more information on EVERSANA, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

