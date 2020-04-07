EVERSANA notification: data privacy incident

CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA is providing notice of a data privacy incident involving personal information for a limited number of patient services programs. This notification is the result of EVERSANA's proactive work with a third-party cybersecurity firm to investigate unusual activity related to EVERSANA email accounts in 2019.

Upon notification of unusual email activity, the firm immediately conducted a comprehensive review and confirmed that certain EVERSANA accounts were subject to unauthorized access through a legacy technology environment, which has since been updated, between April 1 and July 3, 2019. Investigators sought to determine what data, if any, may have been accessible to the unauthorized actor. The company's review of the potentially impacted data shows that personal information relating to a limited number of patient services programs was potentially accessible within the accounts, however, there is no evidence that personal information was subject to actual or attempted misuse.

Results of the account review were received on or around February 7, 2020. The types of information potentially accessible may include name, address, social security information, driver's license/state identification number, passport number, tax identification number, financial account information, debit/credit card information, username and password, health information, treatment information, diagnosis, provider name, MRN/patient ID number, Medicare/Medicaid number, health insurance information, treatment cost information, and/or prescription information. EVERSANA currently has no evidence that personal information was subject to actual or attempted misuse.

Privacy of data is a top priority for EVERSANA. In an abundance of caution, EVERSANA notified federal law enforcement and also implemented additional safeguards to further secure the information in its systems. As an added precaution, EVERSANA is providing access to one year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services to potentially impacted individuals.

Although the investigation found no evidence that any information was misused, potentially impacted individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits for unusual activity or errors, and report any suspicious activity immediately to their financial institution, insurance company, or healthcare provider. The company also encourages potentially affected individuals to review the Steps You Can Take to Protect Private Information provided below, as well as on its website at www.eversana.com.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this event may reach EVERSANA's dedicated assistance line toll-free at (877) 890-9332, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. CT and Saturday/Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT. They may also visit EVERSANA's website at www.eversana.com, or contact the company by mail at 190 N. Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

Steps You Can Take to Protect Private Information

EVERSANA encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity. If you see any unauthorized or suspicious activity, promptly contact your bank, credit union, credit card company, or insurance company.

Under U.S. law, adults are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Place a Security Freeze. You have the right to place a "security freeze" on your credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in your credit report without your express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/freeze/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 160 Woodlyn, PA 19094 1-888-909-8872 www.transunion.com/credit-freeze Equifax P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-800-685-1111 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

Place a Fraud Alert. As an alternative to a security freeze, you have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on your file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-alerts Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Additional Information. You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338) and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For Maryland residents, the Attorney General can be contacted at 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 410-528-8662; and www.oag.state.md.us.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act: the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from a violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf , or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

For New York residents, the Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; and https://ag.ny.gov/.

For North Carolina residents, the Attorney General can be contacted at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6400; and www.ncdoj.gov.

For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General can be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; and 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. The number of Rhode Island residents potentially impacted by this incident is not confirmed.

