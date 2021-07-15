Everspring and Marquette University Expand Partnership with New Online BSBA Completer Program

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring and Marquette University announce an expansion of their partnership to include Marquette's new online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) completer program. Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, will provide marketing assistance, enrollment support and student services support to help Marquette promote the program, grow enrollments and support students to successful program completion.

Marquette University boasts a nationally ranked undergraduate business program with a focus on applied learning, exposure to global perspectives and the promotion of ethical business practices. The new online BSBA completer program, which will be the university's first bachelor's degree completion program to be offered online, will provide the benefits of a Marquette undergraduate business degree in a flexible online format for students who wish to return to school to finish their bachelor's degree.

"Marquette is committed to expanding educational opportunity for those who need it most," Marquette University Provost Kimo Ah Yun said. "Our new online BSBA completer program will allow non-traditional students and working professionals with college credit to advance their education and careers by completing a bachelor's degree in a way that fits into their lives. Everspring's support is vital to helping us identify and reach those students, enroll them in the program and ensure they graduate."

Online Degree Completer Program Helps Meet Need

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment demand in business and finance is experiencing above average growth, with an additional 5% expected growth from 2019–2029. This growth makes the BSBA degree a smart investment for individuals with associate degrees looking to obtain a bachelor's degree, or for those who have previously pursued, but have not yet completed, a bachelor's degree. The online BSBA completer program will begin enrolling students in January 2022.

"Marquette's new online BSBA completer program is directly aligned with Everspring's mission to expand access to high quality programs by bringing them to a broad range of learners," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "It is increasingly important for universities to expand beyond the typical four-year college experience and provide flexible options for students with some credit but no degree and who want to advance their education or upskill in their careers. The online BSBA completer is a terrific avenue for that, and Everspring is excited to help the program launch and grow."

About Marquette University

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools. A Marquette education offers students a virtually unlimited number of paths and destinations and prepares them for the world by asking them to think critically about it. Marquette's mission is the search for truth, the discovery and sharing of knowledge, the fostering of personal and professional excellence, the promotion of a life of faith and the development of leadership expressed in service to others. Along the way, they ask one thing of every student: Be The Difference. For more information, visit marquette.edu .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

