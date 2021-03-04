Everspring and Santa Clara University Expand Partnership with New Online Master's in Business Analytics

CHICAGO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities, and Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business, a top-ranked institution in the heart of Silicon Valley, today announced a new online Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) for the fall 2021 semester. With the addition of the MSBA, Santa Clara University will provide in-demand advanced skills in business analytics to professionals seeking an online master's program at a top 10 business school.[1] This expansion brings the total portfolio of Everspring-launched and -supported online graduate programs at the Leavey School of Business to four, including an MBA, MS in Marketing and MS in Finance and Analytics.

"The new online MS in Business Analytics is an exciting addition to our online graduate programs," said Nydia MacGregor, Ph.D., Faculty Director of MBA and Online Programs at the Leavey School of Business. "With increasing demand in the job market for high-level business analytics skills and training, this program fills a need for students who want to pursue a graduate degree in analytics with the flexibility of an online learning environment that delivers the same academic quality and opportunity for professional connections as our on-ground MSBA program."

"Everspring is delighted to build on our work with Santa Clara to expand the highly-ranked portfolio of graduate business programs we've created together," said Everspring President and Co-founder, Beth Hollenberg. "We are thankful and proud that Santa Clara is putting their continued trust in us for this next stage of online program expansion."

Everspring's partnership with Santa Clara has yielded outstanding results for the existing online graduate programs at Leavey:

Princeton Review ranks the online MBA the #14 online MBA program.

ranks the online MBA the #14 online MBA program. Poets&Quants ranks it in the top 10 overall and #3 for career outcomes.

ranks it in the top 10 overall and #3 for career outcomes. U.S. News & World Report's "Best Online Program Rankings" ranks the online MBA #40 and its finance and marketing specialties came in at #10 and #12, respectively.

Everspring will support the new MSBA with program design, marketing and enrollment services, student services, and insights into its market to create a leading business analytics program that leverages the best of what Santa Clara, a long-standing leader in Silicon Valley, can uniquely bring to the discipline. Like the three existing Everspring-supported online graduate degrees at Leavey, the MSBA will develop students' innovation skills and boost their professional networks through Santa Clara's integration with technology-focused companies in the Bay Area, while also focusing on the university's Jesuit tradition of ethics and social responsibility.

About Santa Clara University and the Leavey School of Business

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial region. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the 450-year tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information, visit www.scu.edu/business .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and named one of the "Best Places to Work," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

