Everspring and Santa Clara University Launch Program for Online MS in Business Analytics

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Clara University and Everspring today announce the launch for the new online Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program, which is now accepting applications for the inaugural fall 2021 cohort. The online MSBA, which will align with the university's recently revamped on-ground MSBA, will provide in-demand advanced skills in business analytics for professionals seeking the flexibility of an online master's program with the academic quality of a highly ranked business school.

Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business, a top ranked institution in the heart of Silicon Valley, has worked with Everspring, Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, to develop a robust portfolio of online master's programs. In addition to the new online MSBA, this portfolio includes an MBA, MS in Marketing and MS in Finance and Analytics. In support of Leavey's online portfolio, Everspring provides program design, course development, marketing and enrollment, and student support services.

"Business analytics is a high-demand field, and with the interest in our on-ground MSBA, we know many busy professionals want the flexibility of an online offering," said Toby McChesney, senior assistant dean of graduate business programs at the Leavey School of Business. "Like the corresponding on-ground program, our new online MSBA will offer a variety of elective options for students to tailor their curriculum to their individual professional goals. We're confident this program will yield the same level of strong outcomes for graduates as our existing online master's programs with Everspring."

Everspring's partnership with Santa Clara has yielded outstanding results for the existing online graduate programs at Leavey:

Student satisfaction is 94%

Princeton Review ranks the online MBA the #14 online MBA program

ranks the online MBA the #14 online MBA program Poets&Quants ranks it in the top 10 overall and #3 for career outcomes

ranks it in the top 10 overall and #3 for career outcomes U.S. News & World Report's "Best Online Program Rankings" ranks the online MBA #40 and its finance and marketing specialties came in at #10 and #12, respectively

"We're proud of the portfolio we've built together with the Leavey School of Business, and are appreciative of their continued trust in us," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "We're thrilled to add the MSBA which, given the importance of analytics and data science, reflects an important addition to Santa Clara University's already robust online portfolio."

To learn more about the new online MSBA, visit http://onlinedegrees.scu.edu/academics/masters-business-analytics

