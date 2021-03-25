Everspring Expands Partnership with Marquette University to Support Top-Ranked Master of Science in Computing

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette University and Everspring have announced an expansion of their partnership to include Marquette's top-ranked, innovative Master of Science in Computing program. Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, will support the program with marketing, admissions and student services to help boost enrollments and drive student success and retention.

"Marquette welcomes the opportunity to expand our successful partnership with Everspring," said Dr. Douglas Woods, Vice Provost for Graduate and Professional Studies. "We are excited to extend the reach of our MS in Computing that has become especially popular with non-technical professionals who are looking to make a change in career. We know that Everspring is the right partner to help us continue to grow this program in line with our mission to expand educational opportunities."

Marquette's MS in Computing, ranked No. 6 nationally in the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Online Master's in Information Technology Programs,1 provides comprehensive studies in computing disciplines and flexible learning options for students wishing to advance their computing skills or change careers. With the Career Change (COSMIC) option, career changers with non-technical backgrounds can obtain the MS in Computing to pursue a career in a high-demand technology field.

Encompassing the disciplines of computer science, computer engineering, software engineering, information systems, and information technology, the MS in Computing allows students to craft their own course of study based on their interests and career goals, or to choose a specialization. Students may specialize in information assurance and cyber defense; big data and data analytics; or they may choose the COSMIC path. The program provides flexibility through evening classes, online courses and the option to pursue the degree on a full-time or part-time basis.

"This expansion with Marquette is a wonderful opportunity for Everspring to work with a truly unique program that is already recognized for its excellence," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "The Marquette MS in Computing prepares students for in-demand technology careers, and the COSMIC pathway is a game-changer for students who don't have an undergraduate degree in computer science but want to pivot into a technology field."

About Marquette University

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools. A Marquette education offers students a virtually unlimited number of paths and destinations and prepares them for the world by asking them to think critically about it. Marquette's mission is the search for truth, the discovery and sharing of knowledge, the fostering of personal and professional excellence, the promotion of a life of faith and the development of leadership expressed in service to others. Along the way, they ask one thing of every student: Be The Difference. For more information, visit marquette.edu .

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success and rising rankings. From on-campus to hybrid to online, Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and named one of the "Best Places to Work," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

