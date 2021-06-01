Everspring to Support New York Tech with SEO Services to Enhance Brand Awareness and Recognition

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities, announces an expansion of its partnership with New York Institute of Technology (New York Tech). In this expanded partnership, Everspring is providing the university with search engine optimization (SEO) marketing services to enhance brand awareness and ultimately increase enrollment.

Everspring has provided technology solutions—including CourseBuilder, a digital platform that enables the creation of high-quality online courses at scale—instructional design, and market research services for New York Tech since 2020.

Raising Awareness to Advance the New York Tech Mission

In this new engagement, Everspring's marketing team is working with the Office of Strategic Communications and External Affairs, which oversees the advancement of the institutional mission and brand to raise awareness of the university and its commitment to providing career-oriented, technology-driven education to a diverse population of students. The SEO marketing services Everspring provides will support these efforts. Additionally, Everspring will provide SEO marketing for a specific set of programs the university wishes to amplify in support of enrollment, include computer science, data science, architecture, biology/biotech and business.

"Everspring is a valuable partner," says Nada Anid, vice president of Strategic Communications and External Affairs at New York Tech. "Their expertise in SEO and digital marketing for higher education will help propel our brand and raise awareness of the high-quality education we provide."

Everspring operates a full-service internal marketing agency solely focused on higher education and consisting of industry experts in digital marketing and SEO who enable universities to consistently rank highly in organic/content-based search results to cultivate brand awareness and deliver rapid, sustainable enrollment growth.

"New York Tech is an innovative, dynamic institution with a strong brand," says Michael Bell, chief digital marketing officer at Everspring. "Our team is excited to work with them to increase awareness in the New York City metro area, the surrounding region and beyond."

About New York Institute of Technology

New York Institute of Technology offers 90 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs in six schools and colleges and in more than 50 fields of study. Enrolling nearly 8,000 students worldwide, the university has campuses in New York City and Long Island, New York; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as programs around the world. Since 1955, the university has embraced its mission to provide career-oriented professional education, give all qualified students access to opportunity, and support research and scholarship that benefit the larger world. More than 110,000 graduates comprise an engaged alumni network of doers, makers, and innovators.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information.

