Everspring's Marketing and Academic Solutions Help Universities Go Back to School--Hybrid and Online--with Strong Enrollments and Engaging Courses

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, more programs than ever are going back to school across modalities, including in hybrid and online environments. Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services, will help them do it successfully. Everspring's Marketing Solutions deliver robust enrollment growth with highly qualified candidates who thrive in their programs, whether online, on-campus or in a hybrid format. Likewise, Everspring's Academic Solutions help universities provide engaging and effective digital learning experiences that deliver strong student outcomes across modalities.

"We're seeing a significant increase in universities offering portions of their programs in a digital format, whether hybrid or fully online," says Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Digital delivery provides optionality that offers both students and faculty more flexibility and choice about how and where they teach and learn. But," Hollenberg continues, "for online and hybrid programs to succeed long-term, they must go beyond Zoom, be designed well and executed with expertise. That's where Everspring comes in. Our team is helping universities enroll higher numbers of students who will retain in their programs, and we're supporting them in building high-quality courses and programs students love to attend and faculty love to teach."

High Competition for Qualified Applicants

Student demand for digital courses and programs remains high, as does competition for qualified applicants and students. To succeed, universities need proven outreach strategies to identify qualified prospects, engaging creative that communicates the unique character of the program and institution, a full-line team of marketing experts to scale marketing communications and a data-backed approach with real-time optimization to maintain quality program growth.

"We take pride in our data-driven approach, which means our partners build their brand and expand their reach while growing their programs with students who will graduate and thrive in their chosen professions," says Lisa Farrar, chief marketing officer at Everspring. "The marketing experience is the first conversation a prospect has with the university, and that experience must be integrated throughout the outreach and enrollment process. Everspring's solutions deliver authentic, high-fidelity interactions throughout the funnel."

Everspring's proven Marketing Solutions produce strong results. Solution components are tailored for each university and program, and include market research and program consulting, enrollment marketing, and analytics and optimization—all of which work together to scale outreach and enrollment among highly qualified candidates through targeted marketing tactics and standout creative execution. This support delivers on universities' enrollment goals across program offerings.

Meeting Student Demand for Engaging Online Courses

As students have become increasingly sophisticated consumers of higher education, their expectations for digital learning are high. This means that to attract and retain the best students, universities need to offer the right mix of online and hybrid courses and programs, deliver highly engaging learning experiences in those courses and programs and establish a track record of outstanding outcomes—such as promotions and raises post-graduation.

"Everspring's approach to course development is rooted in cognitive science and leverages faculty and student feedback to build online courses that lead to tangible outcomes for students," says Kathy Groth, vice president of learning design at Everspring. "We deliver high-quality, highly engaging learning experiences in a carefully planned, visually appealing, easy-to-navigate learning environment that meets students where they are and sets them up to succeed."

Everspring's suite of Academic Solutions includes academic consultation, course development and instructional design, and faculty training and support—all of which adhere to best practices in learning design and online pedagogy. This focus on best practices brings faculty-driven content to life online, allowing faculty to focus on what they do best: teach. The result is courses and programs that exceed the high expectations of students and faculty, with student and faculty satisfaction scores that are routinely in the mid to high 90% range, persistence rates that meet or beat on-campus completion, and outstanding student and faculty reviews that enhance the university's brand and reputation.

