Every 3rd IT Company Pays $300 or Less for SEO Services - TechBehemoths Study

Search Engine Optimization has been a hot topic for businesses for a very long time due to its long-term traffic and conversion benefits. With an increasing number of businesses that chose to create a website, the number of invested resources in SEO also grows, and in this way stimulates the entire SEO segment.

Between March 15-30, 2022 TechBehemoths surveyed 997 IT companies and digital agencies across 40 countries regarding their SEO activity.

TechBehemoths research TechBehemoths study

Key Takeaways

Despite SEO's importance for revenue and traffic, companies are willing to invest fewer resources Companies acknowledge SEO's importance and its duration, but not all of them are ready to hire an in-house SEO manager From noncommercial SEO tools, Google has by far the leading position in usage among IT companies Out of all commercial SEO tools, SEMRush is the most popular. Ahrefs and Moz are in the second and third positions. Out of all WordPress SEO plugins, IT companies use most Yoast. All in One SEO is far behind Google is the main search engine for SEO purposes, preferred by 92.4% of IT companies For the majority of IT companies, organic traffic drives 50% and more of the total leads Lead generation is also the main reason why IT companies perform SEO work

Why do IT Companies Use SEO?

Most IT companies use SEO for lead generation and link building, while the purpose with the least result was competitive analysis.

Lead Generation - 78,6%

Link Building - 68.9%

Website Optimization - 67%

Traffic Growth - 65%

Keyword Research - 62.1%

Content Optimization - 60.2%

Competitive Analysis - 53.4%

⅓ of IT Companies are willing to invest in SEO not more than $300/month

The results show that companies still consider SEO a cheap service, and only 13.4% of companies are willing to invest more than $800/month. It's true that prices for SEO services depend also on the region, and service level so there is no fixed price.

37.9% of IT Companies have only 1 SEO manager

The number of SEO specialists IT companies have, more than ⅓ declared that only 1 person is dedicated to SEO work. Also, 26.2% of IT companies and digital agencies answered that they have several specialists which means 2 people. At the same time, 15.5% have an SEO department and only 3.9% answered that 5 or more people are performing SEO tasks.

SEO Tools - More than 80% of IT companies are aware of SEMRush, Google Search Console, and Yoast

In the first place, the most well-known SEO tool features SEMRush , where 94.2% of IT companies stated that they've heard of it. GSC was in second place - 85.4% of respondents mentioned that they've at least heard of GSC. The top 3 is completed by the popular WordPress SEO plugin - Yoast .

TechBehemoths is one of the fastest-growing platforms, created in Germany, that connects 57,000 reputable IT companies from 140 countries with clients and projects from all over the world.

