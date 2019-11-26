Every Alexander's Office Earns Atlas' Milton M. Hill Quality Award…Again

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Van Lines' Milton M. Hill Quality Award is the ultimate measure of a moving company's quality. Alexander's Mobility Services has won this award 160 times since its inception, more than any other Atlas multi-agency. This achievement is particularly significant for Alexander's as it is named to honor the contributions of Alexander's former president, Milt Hill. "Earning this award is a daily commitment. Every member of the Alexander's team must pay attention to the details of each move in order to continue to earn this honor," commented Don Hill, CEO.

The Quality Award encompasses rigorous standards in twelve areas from customer satisfaction to claims performance to the use of technology. To ensure that only the most quality focused agents continue to win the award, Atlas regularly reviews and adjusts the standards to reflect changes in the industry. Most recently, the standards were adjusted to reflect the increasing importance of technology in the moving industry.

