Every Dog Has Its Day! Hamburger Stand Celebrates National Hot Dog Day With Delicious Deal

"We're excited to offer guests five tasty reasons to celebrate National Hot Dog Day," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "If you're looking for a hot dog that's both savory and delicious, the Chili Dog is a doggone good option."

Offer valid 7/21 only, at participating locations. Original Chili Dogs only. Cheese and tax extra. No substitutions. Must buy multiples of five for sale price. To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

