Every Mother Raises New Funding To Provide Millions Of Mothers With A Clinically Proven And Effective Workout They Can Do At Home Or On The Go

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Mother, a clinically proven fitness program for pre and post-natal women, today announced the closing of a $1.5M seed round led by Courtside Ventures with participation from Serena Williams' Serena Ventures, Techstars Ventures, The Fund, and prominent angels Robin Berzin (Parsley Health), Ilia Papas (Blue Apron), and Jenny Fielding (Techstars and The Fund). These funds will be used to help Every Mother accelerate growth and scale its operations to meet an ever growing demand from mothers around the globe for an easily accessible, clinically proven streaming fitness method that will help them repair and recover from issues that are often viewed as collateral damage of motherhood and made worse by traditional exercise.

"When Leah and I started Every Mother, we were both disheartened and motivated by the lack of education and dearth of fitness options available that properly address and responsibly protect against the physical changes that accompany childbirth," said Allison Rapaport, CEO of Every Mother. "From our launch until now, our clinically proven approach has struck a chord with moms at all points in their lives who were relieved to know they didn't just have to accept perpetual discomfort around their core. These women learned the way they moved and exercised could change what they felt forced to accept, and that they could reap tremendous benefits from carrying these lessons through their ongoing fitness lifestyle. Through this new round of funding, we will now not only be able ensure that we have the best talent to help us expand and scale, but we will have immediate access to partners that we can grow with and gain strategic guidance from to further our mission of providing safe, convenient, effective fitness solutions to every mother."

Unlike other, more expensive pre and post-natal fitness programs that focus solely on helping mothers lose their baby weight or bounce back post pregnancy, Every Mother's method is designed to address a number of physical issues that mothers face, including resolving and repairing diastasis recti or ab separation, while helping alleviate back pain and urinary incontinence, so women who are suffering can feel whole again. In fact, the company has conducted studies with leading research hospitals including Weill Cornell that show Every Mother's method not only does no harm for diastasis recti, but that it actually resolves it, and helps alleviate the accompanying symptoms of a protruding waistline, urinary incontinence and back pain. This Summer, Every Mother will release the results of a prospective non-randomized trial with Hospital for Special Surgery, with support from Harvard Medical School, designed to demonstrate the statistical significance of diastasis recti improvement and build awareness and acceptance in the medical community, to help more mothers avoid surgery and lifelong discomfort from a condition that is resolvable with exercise.

"As investors in the fitness and wellness space, we meet a lot of companies that have theoretical ideas of how to solve for physical ailments, but rarely do we have the opportunity to partner with a company whose clinically proven approach is the foundation of the methodology," said Kai Bond at Courtside Ventures. "Allison and Leah at Every Mother have been able to create more than a wellness platform, but also a community that has transformed the lives of all mothers."

Every Mother's program is designed to be incredibly easy to use. Mothers simply sign-up for a quarterly or annual membership, answer three questions to get to the correct stage, and for as little as just $10 a month, they gain access to a curated track of the best information and programming possible to meet them wherever they are on their pre and postnatal fitness journey.

Once onboarded, mothers are empowered to begin learning the foundations of safe and effective movement that can be progressively woven through their day. Featuring highly curated video content that leverages Leah Keller's lauded EMbody method, as well as tips from experts including well known nutritionists, OBGYN's and more, Every Mother provides multiple exercise paths with a daily dose of core movement, full body fitness, optimal reminders, progress tracking and integrated community links to foster a lifetime of superior core strength, function and fitness, all within a supportive and motivating environment.

"Every Mother immediately caught our attention for its ability to successfully address this incredibly important and much needed area of female fitness that had, up until this point, been readily misunderstood or even ignored," said Jenny Fielding, MD Techstars. "We knew the team at Every Mother was onto something big. We are proud to have invested in Every Mother at Techstars NY and to be upping our investment again in this groundbreaking company again today."

As a company led by busy working moms, Every Mother is constructed to create extraordinary results in only 10 to 30 minutes a day. Its guided streaming video experience is designed to ensure this important group doesn't have to think about how to exercise but instead knows exactly what to do and how long it will take them each day, so that it fits directly into their lives. The program is also equipped with scheduled reminders, a diastasis recti tracker and other built-in tools for accountability, to ensure mothers can achieve the ultimate long term benefits of its approach.

At the core of the program is Every Mother's supportive community that creates a bond between members and a sense that everyone is in it together to help mothers achieve their goals. In connection with rethinking the way they move, mothers find the community aspect so helpful, they usually come in for one pain point but end up staying and progressing throughout Every Mother's entire program, addressing different and important stages of fitness throughout their journey.

"At Serena Ventures, we often look for companies that make everyday life easier. As a mother, I have experienced first-hand how hard recovery from childbirth can be, and the moment we were introduced to Every Mother, we knew we had to get involved," said Serena Williams, founder of Serena Ventures.

For more information about Every Mother's EMbody program, please visit www.every-mother.com

About Every Mother

Every Mother is the only wellness lifestyle program clinically proven to resolve diastasis recti. Its robust, research-based streaming exercise program meets the needs of modern mothers. Efficient and effective, EMbody programs scale to fit into women's lives with guided exercise regimens for each stage of motherhood, achieving measurable results in 10 to 30 minutes a day. The company launched in 2018 and is headquartered in NY. To learn more, please visit www.every-mother.com , find them on Instagram and Facebook or download the app for iOS or Android .

Media Contact: Rachel Rogers, [email protected]

SOURCE Every Mother

Related Links

https://www.every-mother.com

