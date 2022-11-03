Every Penny Counts! OfficialMe is Helping Creators Monetize Their Content as the 'Netflix of Social Media'

Amid economic crisis, the new app is ushering in a new era by fusing the functionality of YouTube with the monetization of Patreon to bridge the gap for artists in photo, video, and audio

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When one thinks of a "creator" on social media, what comes to mind? An influencer who dances on TikTok and earns millions of dollars? Or an artist who produces content with purpose, passion, intent, and dedication? Unfortunately, in today's society, the former is more often held in higher regard, paid a higher salary, and given more exposure and opportunities. However, one mobile app is about to change all of that — especially in this penny-pinching economy when every penny counts. Introducing OfficialMe, the new creator platform designed for mainstream creators and professionals who want to monetize their content or gain mass exposure to expand their following in photo, video, and audio productions.

The "Netflix of social media", OfficialMe is breaking into the market to dismantle the constructs of traditional social media to usher in a new era where artists and creators have the ability to be seen, appreciated, and paid for their work when it matters most. The free app allows users to create a Netflix-style TV show of their own choice of content, and charge a subscription fee once sent an invitation to monetize.

Unlike other subscription content platforms on the market, OfficialMe does not leverage an algorithm that favors specific content over another and pin creators into a corner. All content is equally presented on the site, whether it be photo, audio, or video and OfficialMe does not allow any adult content to maintain the professionalism and integrity of personal and professional brands for business and advertising purposes.

Available in Google Play and the Apple Store as well as on desktop, OfficialMe combines the best aspects of various social media platforms all in one place for optimal convenience and ease of use. In addition to monetization incentives for invited creators, OfficialMe also offers an affiliate program where users get paid a generous finder's fee for every new user they refer to the platform.

"OfficialMe seeks to provide creators an all-in-one platform where they can have a social media presence but also easily monetize various types of content and to make creators more easily discoverable."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to the community, OfficialMe's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as they strive to help every Creator make a living in these increasingly strenuous times we live in.

To learn more about OfficialMe, please visit: https://www.officialme.com/

About OfficialMe

OfficialMe is a new creator platform designed for mainstream creators and professionals who want to monetize their content or gain mass exposure to expand their following. Founded in 2020 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada, OfficialMe is a social community that empowers users to create their flix-style TV show while getting paid with subscriptions and tips for long-form and live videos. Unlike other brands that are focused on explicit content, OfficialMe does not tag along the adult connotation and focuses on photography creators, video, and audio discussions or films. Users of OfficialMe are also incentivized to earn money through referrals via the affiliate program for every new user they bring into the platform.

Website: https://www.officialme.com/

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1339501709?ls=1

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.officialme.android

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialme.app/

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Tole White at [email protected] or 1-844-434-4441

SOURCE OfficialMe