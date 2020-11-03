Every Vote Counts.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As polls close here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on this historic election day, the officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder made the following statements on behalf of the 700,000 working women and men we represent:

"Pennsylvanians have turned out to vote in unprecedented numbers throughout this campaign. More than 2.5 million ballots were received as of Tuesday morning, greater than one-third of Pennsylvania's total voter turnout in 2016. Millions of Pennsylvanians are more inspired to make their voices heard than at any other time in history. Voters decide elections, not courts and political appointees. Politicians have had their say, and in the end, it is the voters who decide," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.

"The Union Movement is founded on the concept of democracy; whether you're voting in a union, or electing governments that serve 'we the people', your vote is your voice. To any political party or special interest, know this, the American Labor Movement and our sisters and brothers across Pennsylvania will defend our democracy, demand our votes are counted, and we will win. Each vote must be counted," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

