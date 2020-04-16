Everybody Votes and Mulryan/Nash Advertising Team Up To Encourage On-Line Voter Registration During The Shutdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody Votes and Mulryan/Nash Advertising have teamed up to produce an online portal that lists all 39 State Secretary of States online voter registration portals. David Mulryan, President of Mulryan Nash, said: "In person Voter registration has come to a virtual standstill because of the Corona Virus. County Clerks, City Clerks, and in-person registration has ended, but 39 states and the District of Columbia offer online voter registration, and we helped Everybody Votes assemble the information to direct people to the states on line portals."

Mr. Mulryan continues: "We have a huge bulge of new voters, with 4 million people turning 18 this year alone, and the millennials represent the largest concentration of voters, overtaking the baby boom—it is hugely potent, if they stick together and exercise their right to vote. They have to be registered to do that.

Everybody Votes is a Federal Super PAC that registers people, mostly young ones, to vote.

Mulryan/Nash is a full service ad agency founded in New York in 1989, and now operates out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mulryan/Nash targets millennials, gay consumers, and the newly politically engaged. They also sell the famous "Vote or Die," t-shirt.

State Voter Registration Portal here:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/EVotes/permalink/303893430134236/

Vote or Die t-shirts here:

https://www.mulryan-nash.com/store/vote-or-die

