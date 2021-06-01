Everyone, Everywhere Can Log Miles to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 25 million people are trafficked worldwide, leaving many survivors with inadequate resources for dealing with trauma, abuse, and addiction. Despite these odds, Worthwhile Wear offers hope and a way for everyone to be a part of the solution.

Worthwhile Wear

Now, through July 30, everyone, everywhere is invited to walk, bike, run, swim or even kayak to support survivors of human trafficking in Worthwhile Wear's national "Act Challenge." For every mile logged at WorthwhileWear.org, Act Challenge sponsors will make a donation of $2.79 per mile (as of the date of publication) that helps provide safe housing and restorative programming to survivors of human trafficking in America. The Act Challenge is a free event and open to all ages and abilities.

Schools, businesses, gyms, churches and even other organizations are capitalizing on the opportunity this event offers. Educate students, clients and colleagues on the issue of human trafficking, and then host a walk/jog/ride to make a positive impact in the life of someone affected by trafficking. Each mile logged by anyone becomes a donation of $2.79 to support US based survivors!

This year's Act Challenge goal is to complete 30,000 miles by July 30, "World Day Against Trafficking." Join in raising awareness about the issue of trafficking and help expand housing capacity and outreach programs for survivors by logging miles today.

To join, follow these steps:

Track miles while walking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking, etc. Record completed miles on the submission form at worthwhilewear.org. Miles may be submitted everyday, now through 7/30. Share about the Act Challenge on social media with the hashtag #ActWorthwhile and help raise greater awareness.

So far, the response has been incredible with miles submitted from all across America. New York Yankees Catcher, Erik Kratz says this about participating in the Act Challenge:

"When training or working out, it's important to stay motivated and for me, there's no greater motivation than knowing that my miles are helping others. I'm motivated to push harder knowing that my effort is supporting the important work that Worthwhile Wear is doing to bring hope and healing to survivors."

Don't sit idle. The simple act of being active will help human trafficking survivors and bring hope to many who are still working through past trauma brought on by sexual exploitation.

Worthwhile Wear is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that offers the most comprehensive services to survivors of trafficking in the state of Pennsylvania, and is actively growing its outreach program to survivors into other states. Worthwhile Wear provides survivors with long-term housing on its beautiful 82-acre property just outside of Philadelphia, PA. It equips survivors with job training and employment through its thrift stores, empowers survivors of sexual exploitation through its community outreach programs, and globally employs survivors in the making of Worthwhile Wear apparel.

For more information or to learn about business sponsorships visit worthwhilewear.org .

Media Contact: [email protected]

