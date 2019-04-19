Everyone is Invited to Celebrate Pride Month at the 20th Annual Stonewall Pride Wilton Manors Parade and Festival

WILTON MANORS, Fla., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of pride, equality, and inclusion approximately 40,000 individuals from across the state, nation, and world will come together on Saturday, June 15, 2019 for the 20th Annual Stonewall Pride Wilton Manors parade and festival. Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and elected officials are all invited to participate in support and celebration of the LGBT+ community.

"Each year our celebration in Wilton Manors, in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, gets bigger and better," said Mayor Justin S. Flippen. "This year America celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots - one of the major catalysts of the modern LGBT+ civil rights movement and the 20th year of our city's festival and parade. With a host of events for youth, women, and the entire LGBT+ community, including the much anticipated Our Night Out event and the Stonewall Parade and Festival, the Island City is the place to be for National LGBT+ Pride Month! As we like to say, Life's Just Better Here, in Wilton Manors, no matter what color under the rainbow you most identify with!"

Corporations, community groups, and individuals are invited to sponsor, volunteer, or participate as vendors in this year's street festival Marketplace, and of course walk in the parade. Spaces are limited and based on a first come first serve basis, so early registration is encouraged. Early bird pricing is available now through April 30, 2019. To view volunteer opportunities, sponsor or register as a vendor visit http://bit.ly/WMStonewall19.

"Thank you to this year's presenting sponsor the Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF), as well as our Media Presenting Sponsor iHeart Radio, platinum level sponsors the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau and JM Lexus, and the gold level sponsors including First Data, the Wilton Drive Improvement District, and Wells Fargo," said Jeffrey Sterling, Chief Executive Officer of the Wilton Manors Entertainment Group.

The 20th Annual Stonewall Pride Wilton Manors street festival will kick-off on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3 p.m., with the parade starting at 4 p.m., traveling up Wilton Drive from 20th Street to Five Points, followed by live entertainment on five stages until 11 p.m. Our Night OUT, an event dedicated to unforgettable entertainment and artistic expression, will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 starting at 6 p.m. at The Venue Fort Lauderdale (2345 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305).



ABOUT WILTON MANORS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

The Wilton Manors Entertainment Group, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partnership between the City of Wilton Manors and the Wilton Manors Development Alliance, Inc., to provide resources, guidance, and continuity for city-sponsored cultural, social, and educational events, with all funds dedicated to its mission; to benefit the community of Wilton Manors.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com .

