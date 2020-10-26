Everyone is Invited to the Closing Argument With Gov. Tom Ridge: A 43 Alumni for Biden Event

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the 43 Alumni for Biden organizing committee members for its final digital event before Election Day. Former Secretary of Homeland Security and former Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Tom Ridge (R) will discuss his thoughts on the election and his support for Joe Biden for President of the United States.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Former Secretary of Homeland Security and former Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Tom Ridge

WHERE: Virtual event is open to everyone, including members of the media. Registration is required. Questions will be moderated.

"Joe Biden has the experience and empathy necessary to help us navigate not only the pandemic but also other issues that have fractured our nation, including social injustice, income inequality, and immigration reform," Gov. Ridge said recently.

"What matters to me is that the core group of conservative principles I held as a young man when I cast my first vote decades ago are with me today," Gov. Ridge continued. "Those principles have been indispensable to me in deciding to extend my hand of support to Joe Biden, who I believe absolutely must be America's next president."

43 Alumni for Biden was formed and organized by a group of volunteers, former members of the 43rd Administration -- that of President George W. Bush -- who are investing their time, expertise, and financial resources to make a positive impact in this historic campaign. We welcome the participation and support from family, friends, colleagues and others who believe in our mission to set aside partisanship and elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

43 Alumni for Biden is a registered Political Action Committee formed to support and elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Principles matter more than politics. That's why we, a group of alumni who have served Republican legislators, governors and presidents, are choosing country over party this November.

We worked for W. We support Joe.

