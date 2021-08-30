Everyone Knows It's Slinky! Slinky® Looks for its New Jingle after 75 Years in New National Slinky Day Campaign

The campaign launches today with a 30-second video across social platforms. The clip mashes up old archival footage with new imagery of adults playing with Slinkys. The post directs consumers to Slinkys SoundCloud page, where they can access original Slinky jingle elements to create their own remix. Anyone who posts a new Slinky sound with #SlinkyRemix and tags the brand (@original_slinky) could win a Slinky Swag Pack, containing Slinkys and gear. Plus, one jingle will be featured in a national advertising campaign and win the ultimate Slinky prize package.

"We're thrilled to partner with Just Play to announce a new sound and social media presence for what's arguably the most memorable jingle of all time," said Steve Red, President and Co-Chief Creative Officer at RTO+P. "Our goal here was to interweave old and new, coupling vintage footage from new creators and an old favorite song with a new sound to remind those young and old that this toy is back and better than ever."

Slinky debuted in 1945 at Gimbels Department Store in Philadelphia and sustained popularity throughout the rest of the 20th century. When it was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2000, more than 250 million had been sold to date. Available at all major retailers, Slinky remains well-loved by both children and adults alike. As Slinky prepares for its next 75 years, the brand has made its move into the social and digital space with this National Slinky Day campaign launching today.

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and since then has become the #6 toy company in North America, according to NPD. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow the company on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/JustPlay).

Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners is a full-service agency that stops at nothing to make its clients unforgettable. They build ideas on every platform and through every discipline from Brand Planning to Interactive; PR, Social Media and Community Building to Design; and Media Planning and Buying to Content Production. Red Tettemer O'Connell + Partners has played in just about every category and currently works with clients such as Stanley Black & Decker; Craftsman; The Balvenie; Dietz & Watson Premium Meats and Cheeses; Keurig Dr. Pepper; Laughing Man Coffee; The Original Donut Shop Coffee; Nature's Bakery; Under Armour; Planet Fitness; Reyka Vodka; Honest Kitchen; California Association of REALTORS and FOX Networks. For more information, please visit https://www.rtop.com/ .

