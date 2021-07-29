EveryoneSocial Achieves Record Growth Over H1'21, On Track to More Than Double by End of Year

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past six months have been the strongest in EveryoneSocial's history, reflecting the accelerating rate at which the world's leading organizations are adopting employee advocacy programs.

The company set new records, in many cases by triple digits, for every major KPI it tracks as a business, including:

Revenue and bookings

New clients

Existing client retention and expansion

Active users

Shares, clicks and engagements

Overall client ROI

EveryoneSocial has also grown significantly as a team, more than doubling its headcount since closing its Series A financing in October of 2020.

"The growth over the last couple quarters has been amazing and we see even more opportunity on the horizon. We have been and will continue to be totally focused on delivering the leading employee advocacy platform and being a partner in success to each and every one of our clients," said Cameron Brain, CEO and co-founder, EveryoneSocial.

Key factors that contributed to EveryoneSocial's rapid growth over H1'21 include:

A greater diversity of companies investing in employee advocacy programs: recent new clients for EveryoneSocial include Cognizant, Honeywell, Okta and Boston Scientific.

EveryoneSocial customers are scaling their advocacy programs faster than ever: of the clients who expanded during H1'21, the average expansion was over 170%. One major financial services provider increased its program size by 200% within 90 days of launch.

A growing sophistication around how clients measure the value of employee advocacy; EveryoneSocial clients are increasingly comparing advocacy ROI to paid social and finding the former to be a more cost-effective alternative to the latter.

About EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial is the leading employee advocacy and social selling platform, trusted by the world's highest-performing organizations to enable their people to leverage the power of social media at work.

EveryoneSocial customers range from pre-IPO unicorns to Fortune 100 enterprises, spanning industries including high-tech, biopharmaceutical and life sciences, telecommunications, financial and professional services, staffing, and real estate.

