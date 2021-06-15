EveryoneSocial Announces Employee Advocacy Week 2021, a Free 5-Day Virtual Event

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EveryoneSocial , the leading employee advocacy platform, is hosting a first-of-its-kind event dedicated entirely to employee advocacy. Employee Advocacy Week 2021 will offer opportunities for dialogue with visionary leaders and social media experts from Fortune 100 companies and high-growth organizations.

Employee Advocacy Week 2021 (EAW21) is a five-day virtual event taking place September 20-24 and is open to anyone interested in:

EveryoneSocial

Building an employee advocacy program

Impacting their business through social media usage at work

Creating authentic engagement from employees

Growing their personal brand and networks

Navigating the digital workplace today

"When I was a kid, I dreamed of having a magic wand that could instantly connect me with anything or anyone. Through social networks and employee advocacy platforms, our phones have become our magic wands! That's why I'm so excited to launch Employee Advocacy Week this fall: to learn, share, and engage with teams that are using social media for good."

- Courtney Morrison, Sr. Customer Marketer

EAW21 attendees will hear real insights and actionable strategies from those who have implemented successful employee advocacy programs.

Live keynote speakers will cover topics like networking, social selling, and social storytelling, while on-demand presentations from leaders at well-known brands will discuss a variety of topics, including social selling, employer branding, social recruiting, and internal communications.

Keynote speakers include:

Mary Shea - VP, Global Innovation Evangelist at Outreach.io

- VP, Global Innovation Evangelist at Outreach.io Marissa King - Author of Social Chemistry, Professor of Organizational Behavior at Yale

- Author of Social Chemistry, Professor of Organizational Behavior at Mita Mallick - Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Carta

More keynote and event speakers will be announced on the registration page in the coming weeks.

About EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial is the leading employee advocacy platform trusted by the world's highest-performing organizations to best engage employees and empower marketing, sales, recruiting, and communications through social media.

EveryoneSocial customers range in size from pre-IPO unicorns to Fortune 100 enterprises, spanning industries including high-tech, bio-pharmaceutical, telecommunications, financial and professional services, staffing, and real estate.

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook

Media Contact

Bobby Olson

Digital Copywriter & PR Specialist

Email, LinkedIn

Related Links

Help your company build authentic employee advocacy and drive internal engagement by registering for Employee Advocacy Week, THE social event of the year.

Request your free EveryoneSocial demo now!

Related Files

EAW-Logo.png

Related Images

employee-advocacy-week-promo-image.png

Employee Advocacy Week Promo Image

SOURCE EveryoneSocial