EveryoneSocial Named a 'Strong Performer' in Sales Social Engagement Solutions, Q1 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EveryoneSocial, the leading employee advocacy solution, was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its March 10, 2021 report, The Forrester Wave™: Sales Social Engagement Solutions, Q1 2021.

The evaluation consisted of 38 criteria within three broad categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

EveryoneSocial's top scores were in the services, user experience, customer support and global deployment, commercial model, as well as channels/blogs/messaging criteria.

"The past year has shined a light on what many high-performance organizations already knew: for your salespeople to succeed, you need to enable them with tools to leverage social media. Social is where prospects live and it's where they want to be engaged. The good news is that it's not too late for those who haven't joined the party; there's never been a better time to deploy a social sales solution such as EveryoneSocial," stated EveryoneSocial's CEO, Cameron Brain.

According to the 2021 report:

"With some of the world's best-known global technology and professional services firms as its customers, the vendor [EveryoneSocial] delivers white-glove service through its dedicated implementation and customer success teams. While the reference customers we heard from want more integrations with their other market-facing systems, they also told us they value the platform's ease of use and the vendor's 'incredible customer service.' EveryoneSocial is a good fit for companies with a large global footprint that want to activate hundreds of users with ease."

About EveryoneSocial

EveryoneSocial is the leading employee advocacy platform trusted by the world's highest-performing organizations to best engage employees and empower marketing, sales, recruiting, and communications through social media.

EveryoneSocial customers range in size from pre-IPO unicorns to Fortune 100 enterprises, spanning industries including high-tech, bio-pharmaceutical, telecommunications, financial and professional services, staffing, and real estate.

