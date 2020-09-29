Everything You Need to Know About Safe Travel to Mexico's Beach Destinations

What are the Latest Mexico Travel Restrictions? The U.S. Department of State keeps a close watch on international travel, providing citizens with the most up-to-date information on travel. The overall Mexico travel warning has recently been downgraded from a level 4 to a level 3 . However, for the most relevant Mexico travel restrictions and to really know is Mexico safe to travel, the best idea is to look up the specific state where you're traveling. When it comes to popular Mexico beach destinations , The U.S. Department of State notes that these are some of the safest spots for Mexico family vacations. Because the economies of the best beach destinations in Mexico are based in tourism, city leaders and business owners are dedicated to making sure crime rates stay low and that travelers feel welcomed and safe.

Is it safe to Travel to Mexico Right Now by Plane?

With many wondering "Is it safe to travel to Mexico right now?", airlines are out to assure you that the most convenient and safe way to reach the best beach destinations in Mexico is by plane. This year, the travel industry has implemented new disinfectant protocols and social distancing policies making air travel safe again for work and for pleasure. With these measures in place, airlines are increasing their routes and frequencies, helping more tourists have safe travels to Nuevo Vallarta, Los Cabos, and other destinations in Mexico. In fact, a few destination airports, like Cabo San Lucas have received the ACI Health Accreditation, an award for consistently implementing established safety measures. However, to stay safe while flying, it's important to do your part. Be sure to follow all guidelines for wearing masks and keeping distance between yourself and others. When you travel, bringing your own hand sanitizer with you will help you continue to fight off germs and viruses.

Where are Safe Places to Travel in Mexico?

Mexico is a diverse country, and some cities are safer than others for foreign travelers. To find safe places to travel in Mexico right now, one of the most helpful tools is the Safe Travels Stamp. Cities like Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta have received this certification because of the commitment city officials and business leaders have to making sure their communities stay safe. Before booking a resort, research the company's commitment to helping you stay safe during your stay. Taking time to read through these policies will help you find safe places to travel in Mexico, and knowing that these resorts are dedicated to following protocols recommended by world health experts will keep you from worrying about "is Mexico safe to travel?" so that you can enjoy all the excitement of exploring your destination.

Are Mexico Vacations a Good Idea Right Now?

Whether you're planning Mexico family vacations, romantic getaways, or solo travels, heading off to Riviera Nayarit, Los Cabos, or Puerto Vallarta right now is a great idea. After months of quarantining, taking long walks on the beach and eating fresh tropical fruits will help your body feel strong again and wash away stress. In these Mexico beach destinations, you can enjoy safe travels while you relax and unwind or explore the jungle on adventure tours. As you make your plans, be sure to research the safety policies of different resorts, airlines, and tour providers, and during your vacation, keep your mask on in public and wash your hands frequently to help keep the local community safe.

Once you start researching is Mexico safe to travel, you'll quickly see that cities like Cabo San Lucas and Nuevo Vallarta are currently getting international attention for their consistency with implementing health and safety protocols. As you follow travel rules and guidelines, you'll be able to create incredible memories with your loved ones and enjoy the best of Mexico.

