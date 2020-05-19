Everything You Wanted to Know About the MBTI® Assessment: New Online Resource Tells All

"There's a lot of false information out there about the MBTI assessment," said Jeff Hayes, President and CEO, The Myers-Briggs Company. "It's important to get the right answers with the evidence to back it up. So, we put together a comprehensive resource for the most trusted, most up-to-date information on the MBTI assessment."

As popularity soars, so does misinformation

The prevalence of the MBTI instrument is at an all-time high. People are now using it for everything from corporate leadership training to dating. And with so many pop-up sources offering knockoff 'personality quizzes', how can you be sure the version you're taking provides genuine MBTI insights and not unscientific, inaccurate and unreliable information?

MBTI Facts: Answering Your Questions About the MBTI, accessible at www.themyersbriggs.com/mbtifacts, offers comprehensive answers to questions such as:

What's its scientific basis? And is it reliable and valid?

What's the history behind the MBTI assessment and its creators?

Who uses it, and what do they use it for?

Can it be used for selection or hiring?

Does it describe my whole personality?

How is it related to Carl Jung's theory?

theory? Is it available for free online?

Is personality permanent, or does it change over time?

Does the MBTI assessment put people into a box?

In addition to shorter answers, the MBTI Facts page lets you dive deeper into responses and research collated by The Myers-Briggs Company's experienced organizational psychologists. For a majority of the answers, links to outside research and resources supplement basic information, allowing users to read as much or as little as they'd like.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, in education, and everywhere in between. Your success and fulfillment aren't just about what you know, they hinge on your relationships and interactions with others. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations around the world improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. Our powerfully practical solutions are grounded in a deep understanding of how significant social and technological trends affect people and organizations. And with an 80-year background of assessment and psychological expertise, a global network of offices, partners and certified independent consultants in 115 countries, products in 29 languages, and experience working with 88 of the Fortune 100 companies, we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Michael Burke

MSR Communications

[email protected]

415-989-9000

Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

[email protected]

650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

Related Links

https://www.themyersbriggs.com

