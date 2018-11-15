EVgo And Whole Foods Market Open Four New Fast Chargers At Denver Union Station

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo, the nation's largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast charging network, officially launched the company's first fast charging station at a Colorado Whole Foods Market location with a ribbon cutting at the store at Denver Union Station. Representatives from EVgo, Whole Foods, the Colorado Energy Office, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, and Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP) all participated in the ribbon cutting to celebrate more positive momentum in Colorado's path toward transportation electrification.

EVgo's Whole Foods Market at downtown Denver Union Station location will feature four 50 kW EVgo fast-chargers, increasing the total number of EVgo fast chargers in Colorado to 29. The station marks EVgo's 23rd in the state, and its first at a Colorado Whole Foods Market location. Each EVgo fast charger is capable of delivering up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes – perfect for a shopping trip to Whole Foods Market.

"Whole Foods Market and EVgo have been working together for years to make sure shoppers' cars are as green as their vegetables," said Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO. "EVgo's new fast charging station at the Denver Union Station Whole Foods Market expands our model partnership to the Mile-High State as more customers look to take advantage of the environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicles."

"Our partnership with EVgo has helped us provide quick and efficient charging options for our customers with electric vehicles," said Ryan Haney, Store Team Leader of Whole Foods Market Union Station. "We are thrilled to offer this service to our customers as they shop at our Union Station location."

Colorado is a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market, with growing volumes of sales and a strong ecosystem for transportation electrification. The Colorado Energy Office, Denver Public Health and Environment Department, and Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP) are among the leaders making Colorado the growing EV state that it is today.

Partners since 2013, EVgo and Whole Foods Market have launched 35 fast charging stations with a total of 96 chargers at Whole Food Market locations across the country. Year to date, EVgo and Whole Foods Market have powered more than 190K charging sessions and eight million EV miles, avoiding 330K gallons of gasoline and 1800 metric tons of carbon emissions while at the same time offering a fast, easy, convenient, and reliable charging solution for Whole Foods Market customers. EVgo's reputation for reliability has earned the company PlugShare's highest customer satisfaction rating for a public charging network.

