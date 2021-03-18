EVgo Announces New Partnership with Meijer to Install EV Charging Stations at Grocery Store Locations

EVgo announced a new partnership with midwestern retailer Meijer to install EV charging stations at its supercenters. Tweet this

With more than 250 supercenters across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Meijer is the pioneer of one-stop shopping, and a leader in sustainability. Since 2010, Meijer has been offering EV charging facilities at select stores and on its corporate campus. As part of its broader sustainability goals, Meijer recognizes the important role that EVs play in contributing to the nation's move toward an increasingly low carbon fleet of consumer cars and trucks.

"Meijer and EVgo share an unwavering commitment to customer convenience and sustainability," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Enabling drivers to fast charge while they shop is what EVgo does, and it makes it easy for Americans to make EVs a part of their everyday lifestyle. An EVgo station attracts new and repeat customers looking to fast charge their vehicles up to 80% in 15 to 30 minutes. This new partnership between EVgo and Meijer is a huge win for drivers and our two companies."

Meijer customers will have access to EVgo charging stations capable of 100 kW to 350 kW fast charging. In addition to providing accessible and conveniently located public fast charging stations, EVgo will manage the installation and ongoing operation and maintenance of the charging station. This eliminates the need for Meijer team members or facilities support to manage the stations.

"Meijer is excited to partner with EVgo to bring EV charging stations to more of the communities we serve. Enabling the adoption of electric vehicles is a vital part of decarbonizing passenger vehicle transportation, and Meijer can play a role in enabling that transition," said Erik Petrovskis, Meijer Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability.

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com . Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in more than 67 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 220,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all U.S. drivers to take advantage of the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo is owned by LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation ("CRIS") (NYSE: CLII). For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.

