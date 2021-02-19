EVgo Awarded Grants by State of New Jersey to Support Development of 30 New Fast Chargers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo , the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and only platform that is powered by 100% renewable electricity, announced today that it was awarded a series of grants from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to deploy 30 new DC fast charging stalls at eight locations across the Garden State, including at grocery stores, retail shopping centers, and a travel plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike. Development of the new stations will be supported by the New Jersey DEP's It Pay$ to Plug In program.

"EVgo is excited to partner with the New Jersey DEP to enable Electric for All by expanding the reach of reliable and convenient fast charging to more EV drivers," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Public-private partnerships are critical for accelerating EV adoption, and these new EVgo fast charging stations are a key piece of the puzzle. We look forward to enhancing and expanding our footprint in New Jersey, while delivering efficient fast charging paired with a first-class customer experience."

EVs are a key part of any state's efforts to reduce emissions and boost economic activity. New Jersey's It Pay$ to Plug In initiative is designed to expand the network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, making it convenient for residents, businesses, and government agencies to drive EVs. The grants support infrastructure purchase and installation for charging companies such as EVgo.

As of October 2020, there were approximately 25,000 battery electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. In an October 2020 report issued by the New Jersey DEP, Governor Phil Murphy's administration set targets to increase total registrations of light-duty plug-in electric vehicles in the state to 330,000 by 2025 and further to 2 million by 2035. With EV momentum building within the state, the need for convenient and reliable charging options is growing in response.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in more than 67 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the most public fast charging locations in the US. and serves more than 220,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all U.S. drivers to take advantage of the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo is owned by LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com/

About CRIS

CRIS is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and acquire a scalable company making significant contributions to the fight against the climate crisis. CRIS is co-sponsored by private funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which has more than $640 billion in sustainability investments across its portfolios. CRIS is led by a seasoned operations and leadership team that has decades of experience at the intersection of climate change and capitalism, and includes veterans from NRG, Credit Suisse, General Electric and Green Mountain Power. For more information, please visit www.climaterealimpactsolutions.com.

