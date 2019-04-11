EVgo Balances EV Fast Charging With 14 Battery Storage Systems Across 11 EVgo Fast Charging Stations

"EVgo has extended our lead as the largest public fast charging network in the U.S., with hundreds of fast chargers delivered in the last year and under construction, including more than a dozen battery storage systems," said Julie Blunden, Executive Vice President of EVgo and Board Member of the Energy Storage Association (ESA). "As electric vehicles advance to accept higher power charging rates, energy storage will play a growing role in balancing the load of larger and higher power stations."

EVgo's battery deployments offer a range of commercial test conditions, including the use of second life batteries; pairing battery storage systems at a single fast charging station; and the integration of onsite solar with battery storage in place at EVgo's fast charging stations on the campus of the University of California San Diego and at the World's Tallest Thermometer in Baker, California. Although EVgo's fast charging stations do not always require a grid upgrade, as station sizes and power rating increase, energy storage will become an important tool, offering load balancing and mitigating distribution grid upgrade costs. Partners with EVgo in battery storage include Engie Storage for storage systems, Princeton Power for inverters, and Samsung and BMW for batteries.

EVgo joined the Energy Storage Association in 2018, with Julie Blunden serving on its Board of Directors, in order to link the stationary and mobile energy storage communities. For information on ESA and the 29th Annual Energy Storage Association Conference and Expo in Phoenix, Arizona next week, please see http://esacon.energystorage-events.org/.

About EVgo

EVgo is America's Largest Public EV Fast Charging Network. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, delivering up to 90 miles of range in 30 minutes. EVgo's fast chargers are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging. With more than 1,100 fast chargers and more than 1,000 Level 2 chargers in 66 metropolitan markets, EVgo's network in 34 U.S. states allows EV drivers to travel further while providing exemplary service by maintaining and operating its charging stations. EVgo offers a variety of flexible pricing options for drivers including Pay As You Go and low-cost Membership options.

To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

