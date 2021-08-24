evian®+ Free Pack of Mineral Enhanced Sparkling Drink To Refresh Your Body + Mind During The Least Productive Time Of Day

A cold, fizzy beverage can go a long way in helping people feel more refreshed in the afternoon. evian+ is a mineral enhanced sparkling drink made with our iconic evian natural spring water. The beverage is enhanced with magnesium and zinc to help contribute to normal cognitive function, plus the delicious flavors and fizzy bubbles refresh the body and mind.

Those who live in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville can visit evianfeedyourmind.com starting today, August 24th through August 28th between 2 – 5 pm locally daily and sign up to receive a free six-pack of evian+ delivered on-demand right to their door while supplies last. See official rules for quantities available in the select areas.

evian+ is available in four unique flavor combinations of Raspberry & Ginseng, Lime & Ginger, Grapefruit & Basil and Cucumber & Mint and has zero sugars, zero sweeteners and zero calories. evian+ is available at CVS, Amazon, Publix, Fresh Direct and additional select retailers nationwide in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on evian+ and where to find it in your area, visit here .

About evian®:

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit: https://www.evian.com/en_us/planet

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

212-230-1800

[1] Source: https://www.fastcompany.com/3012479/255-pm-when-productivity-dies

SOURCE evian