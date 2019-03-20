Eviation Aircraft Ltd. Announces Special General Meeting

KADIMA-TZORAN, Israel, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft Ltd. today announced that a Special General Meeting of the Shareholders will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Israel time, at the Company's offices at 2 Ha'Ofe Street, Kadima-Tzoran, 6092000, Israel. The record date for the meeting is set for March 28, 2019.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

To approve the issuance of Ordinary Shares of no par value to the controlling shareholder of the Company, and that the purchase of such shares shall be deemed a private placement for the purpose of enabling the controlling shareholder to acquire at least forty-five percent (45%) of the voting power in the Company without requiring a special tender offer, in accordance with Section 328(b)(1) of the Israeli Companies Law. To approve an amendment of the Company's Articles of Association (the "Articles"). To approve the repayment of certain outstanding amounts owing from the Company to its shareholders. To approve the payment of compensation to certain of the Company's officers and directors. To approve a grant of options to a director of the Company.

Only holders of record of Ordinary Shares as of the close of business on March 28, 2019 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the meeting, Eviation will send to its shareholders as of the record date a proxy statement describing the various matters to be voted upon at the meeting, along with a proxy card enabling them to indicate their vote on each matter. Copies of the resolutions to be adopted at the Meeting will be available to any shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, at the Company's offices during regular business hours or upon written request, submitted to the Company. You can contact the Company by phone at (972) 8 9137934.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft in an effort to make electric aviation a fast, competitive, and sustainable answer to the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and new airframe are designed from the ground up to maximize these technological advances for regional flight operators. Eviation is a member of NASA's on-demand mobility program, and serves on the electric aviation committees of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co .

