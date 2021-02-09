Evidence Partners Bolsters Its Growth Plans with the Appointment of Katy McFee as Executive Vice President of Sales

The Appointment Completes Year-long Recruitment of Executive Team to

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Evidence Partners® Inc., a pioneer in AI-enabled literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR ™, today announced the appointment of Katy McFee to the role of Executive Vice President of Sales. With more than 15 years of sales and management experience, Ms. McFee has a proven track record in scaling businesses and leading high-performance teams. Prior to Evidence Partners, Katy was Vice President, Sales at Fullscript, a rapidly growing health-tech company, and has played integral roles in the revenue growth of DNA Genotek (acquired by Orasure Technologies), Sigma Aldrich, Roche Diagnostics, and Spartan Bioscience.

"I am pleased to welcome Katy to Evidence Partners," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, Evidence Partners. "Katy's proven sales leadership and scale-up experience combined with her strong bioscience background make her the ideal choice to lead our Sales organization in addressing our growing markets. Katy is joining at an ideal time as we are seeing tremendous growth among our enterprise customers, many of whom are the world's top-20 largest medical device and pharmaceutical companies."

In addition to Ms. McFee, and over the past year, the company has added Jean-Francois Pouliotte as Vice President, Customer Success, Bob Barclay as Vice President, Human Resources, Chris Wright as Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications, and Mark Priatel as Vice President, Engineering to its executive team. In the last year alone, the company grew its workforce by 48 per cent and plans to grow it by an additional 80 per cent in 2021 with further investment in sales, customer success, and engineering.

Literature reviews are a fundamental cornerstone of evidence-based research. The challenge with them is that they are difficult, time consuming, and error-prone. DistillerSR automates the management of literature collection, triage, and assessment using AI and intelligent workflows. The cloud-based platform securely produces transparent, audit-ready, and compliant literature reviews faster and more accurately than traditional error-prone manual methods, which primarily use spreadsheets. As a result, healthcare researchers can make more informed and time-sensitive critical health policies, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions.

