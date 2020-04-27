Evident's Thrive Earns Tenth Consecutive #1 Client Rating in Small Hospital EHR User Satisfaction, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top comprehensive information technologies for electronic health record as collected from over 500 small, rural and critical access hospitals in the annual crowdsourced poll of user experience.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 coding-centric, key performance indicators: strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence; deployment and implementation; customization; integration, connectivity and interfaces; scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing; compensation and employee performance; reliability; brand image and marketing communications; marginal value adds and modules; financial and managerial viability; cybersecurity; support and customer care; and best-of-breed technology and process improvement.

The survey methodology and full listing of hospital EHR solutions vendor rankings can be found at Black Book's website www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the coding solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers, and in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact [email protected]

