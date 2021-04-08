EVINS Communications & Hall PR Tapped To Lead Marketing Communications Efforts For Arlo Hotels

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Hotels, an independent, four-star lifestyle hotel brand, announced the appointment of EVINS Communications and Hall PR as their public relations agencies of record, effective immediately. Together, EVINS and Hall PR will develop and execute a curated marketing strategy to communicate Arlo Hotels' vision and differentiation through strategic brand positioning, media relations, social media and influencer strategy, brand partnerships and bespoke activations.

With more than 50 years of combined experience across travel, hospitality, lifestyle and food and beverage, EVINS and Hall PR will be jointly responsible for delivering a robust marketing communications program that enhances visibility and awareness, drives engagement and advocacy and showcases how Arlo Hotels are redefining the boutique hotel experience, including the debut of its newest outpost in midtown Manhattan.

"We are delighted to be collaborating and partnering with Hall PR to support this innovative lifestyle brand," said Mathew Evins, Chairman of EVINS Communications. "I have known Steven for many years, have the utmost admiration and respect for his work. I am extremely excited that we will be able to work together, and look forward to contributing to the development, growth and success of the Arlo Hotels brand."

"Hall PR is also thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with, and enhance the Arlo Hotels brand" says Steven Hall, president of Hall PR. "Partnering with EVINS Communications was a natural choice, and we anticipate a prosperous relationship with Arlo Hotels as together we enter into and navigate a new world of travel and hospitality. The Hall Evins partnership promises creative storylines focusing on the uniqueness and individuality of the Arlo brand."

With locations in New York City and Miami Beach, Arlo Hotels provide a boutique and quintessential lifestyle hotel experience for urban explorers looking to immerse themselves in the art, relaxation and culture that makes each city unique. From captivating neighborhood locations, acclaimed food and beverage experiences and social-media worthy design and thoughtful wellness programming, each Arlo property has perfected the experience of living like a local while indulging in luxury amenities and exploring the surrounding urban landscape.

For more information on Arlo Hotels, please visit www.arlohotels.com.

About EVINS

EVINS is an award-winning brand marketing communications and public relations firm that specializes in the premium, prestige and luxury sectors. Encompassing four practice areas including Digital Content & Integration; Food, Spirits & Wine; Lifestyle & Wellbeing, and Travel & Hospitality. EVINS balances exceptional creativity with impactful, consequential strategies and tactics to develop integrated multi-platform campaigns, provide consummate business strategic counsel and transform brand potential into brand performance.

Since its founding in 1987, EVINS has played an invaluable role in the development and growth of icons and innovators including American Express, Baccarat, Colgin Cellars, Departures Magazine, Escada, Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani, Inspirato, Jet Linx Aviation, The Fifth Avenue Hotel, The Lanesborough, Leica Camera, Makers Mark, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotel & Resorts, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and Vuarnet amongst many others. In 2020, EVINS was chosen as a Brand Official by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel.

About Hall PR

Hall PR is a multi-lingual media agency which works with some of the most intriguing hospitality brands in the business giving our creativity and expertise to restaurants, food-preneurs, consumer brands and hotel groups.

Since 1996 we at Hall have guided our various clients through the choppy waters of media and consumer changes; through print newspapers, magazines, television, blogs, e-zines, social media, influencers, podcasts, and google analytics. We are trend forecasters, creators, and spotters, with equal footing in the past and the present. With our friends and colleagues in the industry we have tasted thousands of plates of food, drunk vast amounts of wine, spirits, zero proof cocktails, and kombucha; visited countless farms, and stayed at hundreds of hotels throughout the world, all with one objective in mind - to learn, and experience so we can be the best voice for our clients, and a leader in representing the industry we love.

About Arlo Hotels

Arlo is the essential homebase for urban explorers—a launchpad for local experiences; a place to rest up and recharge between adventures. Refined but approachable design elevates everyday occasions. Thoughtful spaces invite visitors to express their creativity. For work, play, or any purpose, Arlo provides guests the foundation and inspiration to reach their goals, their way. With hotels throughout New York City and expanding to other cities across the country, plan your next city stay at arlohotels.com.

